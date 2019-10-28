powerlifting
In a story that shouldn't be that hard to figure out, men shouldn't be competitive in women's sports. In fact they shouldn't be allowed to compete as women at all.

It's literally the epitome of a 7th grader playing on a 3rd grade sports team.

The folks at USA Powerlifting get that and have imposed a ban on all trans women trying to compete as women, you know because they're not women.

USA Powerlifting has banned all transgender women from competing as women, even as a trans powerlifter in Minnesota recently won a state championship with another association, setting a state record.

JayCee Cooper, a trans woman, had applied last year to compete in a recent USA Powerlifting event in Minnesota. In December her application was denied.

"Male-to-female transgenders are not allowed to compete as females in our static strength sports as it is a direct competitive advantage," wrote USAPL Therapeutic Use Exemptions Committee Chair Kristopher Hunt in an email to Cooper.

Hunt followed up with Cooper in January with this explanation:

"Transgender male to female individuals having gone through male puberty confer an unfair competitive advantage over non-transgender females due to increased bone density and muscle mass from pubertal exposure to testosterone."

I'll end on this note, if you have a problem with this you're an idiot stick.