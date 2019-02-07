USA Powerlifting released a statement in late January outlining its position after JayCee Cooper, a trans woman, had an application to compete in a Minnesota event denied.
"USA Powerlifting is an inclusive organization for all athletes and members who comply with its rules, policies, procedures, and bylaws. USA Powerlifting is not a fit for every athlete and for every medical condition or situation," a portion of the statement read.
The organization added that, following the medical policies adopted by the International Powerlifting Federation, it does not permit the use of "testosterone or other androgens, commonly used to assist in transition from female to male."
After a transsexual woman won gold in a cycling competition, the women who won bronze objected sparking a heated debate.
"By virtue of the anabolic nature of these compounds, they are not allowed, nor is a Therapeutic Use Exemption granted for such use for anyone," the statement explained. "This applies to any and all medical conditions which might be treated through use of androgens."
USA Powerlifting said the decision was made in part due to the "potential advantage in strength sports" that men generally have over women.
"Through analysis the impact of maturation in the presence naturally occurring androgens as the level necessary for male development, significant advantages are had, including, but not limited to, increased body and muscle mass, bone density, bone structure, and connective tissue," the statement declared. "These advantages are not eliminated by reduction of serum androgens such as testosterone yielding a potential advantage in strength sports such as powerlifting."
Cooper, who can still compete in smaller events in her home town for the league's untested divisions, told Outsports.com that she hopes the organization will one day change its policy on transgender individuals.
"I am hopeful that the USAPL membership will stand up for trans inclusion and be on the right side of history. Trans athletes should not be feared but celebrated fiercely," Cooper said.
Comment: Here's a solution: start your own trans organizations. The special Olympics, for instance, exists for a reason: the competitors have a natural disadvantage and it would be unfair for them to compete against 'abled' individuals. In the case of trans athletes they have a 'natural' advantage over the competition. It's common sense. Men identifying as women have all the advantages of men when competing against women. That's why women don't compete with men. So either have complete equality - men, women, and trans athletes all competing with each other (which will only lead to more complaints) - or divide them up into groups of close to equal ability and go from there.
Last October, an American bronze medalist who lost a world championship cycling race to a transgender woman from Canada criticized the results as unfair.
In June, a transgender high school student - born a male - dominated female competition in 100- and 200-meter dashes in a Connecticut state track and field championship, sparking backlash from parents.
As of 2015, IOC guidelines require biologically born men who identify as transgender to block certain amounts of natural testosterone, but no longer require gender reassignment surgery in order to compete with one gender or the other.
Comment: See also: Common Sense: South Dakota to consider bill banning Transgender students from competing against opposite biological sex