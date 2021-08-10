ophiucus

Recurrent nova RS Oph is in Outburst. The last large outburst of RS Oph occurred in Feb. 2006, when it reached visual mag 4.5.
RARE NAKED-EYE NOVA

Every 20 years or so, a thermonuclear explosion occurs on the surface of RS Oph, a white dwarf in the constellation Ophiuchus. This week it happened again. On Aug. 8th, the brightness of the tiny star increased 600-fold, from magnitude +12 to +5. Keith Geary of Ireland was the first to notice. Hours later, Italian astronomer Ernesto Guido and colleagues photographed the outburst using a remote-controlled telescope in Australia:

This is called a "recurrent nova," and it is rare. In the whole Milky Way galaxy, only 7 star systems are known to produce such explosions.

RS Oph is actually a binary star--a very lopsided one. On one side is a white dwarf, on the other is a red giant. There's very little distance between the two, so the gravity of the white dwarf is able to pull gaseous material off the larger star down onto itself. Every couple of decades, enough matter accumulates to trigger an explosion. The last time this happened was back in 2006.


Comment: Note that although this is expected to happen 20 years or so, the time elapsed since the last outburst was just 15 years.


At 5th magnitude, the current outburst is visible to the unaided eye, albeit just barely. Binoculars or a telescope will allow you to see it with ease. Look south after sunset. Ophiuchus hangs high in the sky just above the better known constellations Scorpius and Sagittarius.

Update

Variable star observer Filipp Romanov of Yuzhno-Morskoy, Russia, has just seen RS Oph and estimates that its magnitude has increased further to +4.6.
© Filipp Romanov on August 10, 2021 @ Yuzhno-Morskoy (near Nakhodka), Russia
Recurrent nova RS Oph in outburst Taken. Details: I observed RS Oph with the naked eye and estimated: +4.6 mag. I took photos from my small homeland on August 9, 2021, from 15:19 to 15:22 UT. I have been waiting for several hours, and sky cleared for few minutes.
© Filipp Romanov on August 10, 2021 @ Yuzhno-Morskoy (near Nakhodka), Russia