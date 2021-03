© NASA, ESA, and R. Humphreys (University of Minnesota), and J. Olmsted (STScI)



More information: Roberta M. Humphreys et al. The Mass-loss History of the Red Hypergiant VY CMa, The Astronomical Journal (2021). DOI: 10.3847/1538-3881/abd316 Journal information: Astronomical Journal

Now, astronomers have turned their sights toward a monster star in the adjoining constellation Canis Major, the Great Dog.New findings from NASA's Hubble Space Telescope suggest the same processes that occurred on Betelgeuse are happening in this hypergiant, but on a much grander scale."VY Canis Majoris is behaving a lot like Betelgeuse on steroids," explained the study's leader, astrophysicist Roberta Humphreys of the University of Minnesota, Minneapolis.said Humphreys.The enormous red hypergiant"This star is absolutely amazing. It's one of the largest stars that we know of — a very evolved, red supergiant.," explained Humphreys.In previous Hubble work, Humphreys and her team were able to determineNow, in new work with Hubble,. By using Hubble to determine the velocities and motions of the close-in knots of hot gas and other features, Humphreys and her team were able to date these eruptions more accurately. What they found was remarkable:The hypergiant sheds 100 times as much mass as Betelgeuse. The mass in some of the knots is more than twice the mass of Jupiter. "It's amazing the star can do it," Humphreys said. "The origin of these high mass-loss episodes in both VY Canis Majoris and Betelgeuse is probably caused by large-scale surface activity, large convective cells like on the Sun. But on VY Canis Majoris, the cells may be as large as the whole Sun or larger.""This is probably more common in red supergiants than scientists thought and VY Canis Majoris is an extreme example," Humphreys continued. "It may even be the main mechanism that's driving the mass loss, which has always been a bit of a mystery for red supergiants."Though. It's probably this active over a very short period, maybe only a few thousand years. We're not going to see many of those around," said Humphreys.The star began life as a super-hot, brilliant, blue supergiant star perhaps as much as 35 to 40 times our Sun's mass. After a few million years, as the hydrogen fusion burning rate in its core changed, the star swelled up to a red supergiant. Humphreys suspects that the star may have briefly returned to a hotter state and then swelled back up to a red supergiant stage."Maybe what makes VY Canis Majoris so special, so extreme, with this very complex ejecta, might be that it's a second-stage red supergiant," explained Humphreys.The team's findings appear in the February 4, 2021 edition of The Astronomical Journal.