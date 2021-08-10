No Jab, No Dining

"This is a miraculous place literally full of wonders," Mr. de Blasio said. "If you're vaccinated, all that's going to open up to you. But if you're unvaccinated, unfortunately you will not be able to participate in many things."

No Jab, No Job

No Jab, No Business

"When I helped create PayPal in 1999, it was in furtherance of a revolutionary idea. No longer would ordinary people be dependent on large financial institutions to start a business ...



But now PayPal is turning its back on its original mission. It is now leading the charge to restrict participation by those it deems unworthy ... [W]e are talking about ... shutting down people and organizations that express views that are entirely lawful ...

If history is any guide, other fintech companies will soon follow suit ... When ... your name lands on a No-Buy List created by a consortium of private fintech companies, to whom can you appeal?

As for the notion of building your own PayPal or Facebook: because of their gigantic network effects and economies of scale, there is no viable alternative when the whole industry works together to deny you access.

Kicking people off social media deprives them of the right to speak in our increasingly online world. Locking them out of the financial economy is worse: It deprives them of the right to make a living.

We have seen how cancel culture can obliterate one's ability to earn an income, but now the cancelled may find themselves without a way to pay for goods and services.

Previously, cancelled employees who would never again have the opportunity to work for a Fortune 500 company at least had the option to go into business for themselves. But if they cannot purchase equipment, pay employees, or receive payment from clients and customers, that door closes on them, too."

No Jab, No Food

Barred from driving Barred from working and earning a paycheck Barred from sending or receiving money online Barred from having a bank account and credit card Barred from eating food at a restaurant (assuming you somehow got the cash to pay for it) Barred from buying food in a grocery store (again, assuming you somehow got the cash to pay for it)

Mob Morality

"We would like to think that modern societies like ours have outgrown barbaric customs like human sacrifice ... we don't actually kill people in hopes of placating the gods and restoring order. Or do we? ...



Not just any victim will do as an object of human sacrifice. Victims must be, as [legal scholar Roberta] Harding puts it, 'in, but not of, the society.' That is why, during the Black Death, mobs roamed about murdering Jews for 'poisoning the wells.'

The entire Jewish population of Basel was burned alive, a scene repeated throughout Western Europe. Yet this was not mainly the result of preexisting virulent hatred of Jews waiting for an excuse to erupt; it was that victims were needed to release social tension, and hatred, an instrument of that release, coalesced opportunistically on the Jews ...

'Combatting hatred' is combatting a symptom. Scapegoats needn't be guilty, but they must be marginal, outcasts, heretics, taboo-breakers, or infidels of one kind or another ... If they are not already marginal, they must be made so ...

[D]efying left-right categorization is a promising new scapegoat class, the heretics of our time: the anti-vaxxers. As a readily identifiable subpopulation, they are ideal candidates for scapegoating. It matters little whether any of these pose a real threat to society ... their guilt is irrelevant to the project of restoring order through blood sacrifice ...

All that is necessary is that the dehumanized class arouse the blind indignation and rage necessary to incite a paroxysm of unifying violence. More relevant to current times, this primal mob energy can be harnessed toward fascistic political ends ...

Sacrificial subjects carry an association of pollution or contagion; their removal thus cleanses society. I know people in the alternative health field who are considered so unclean that if I so much as mention their names in a Tweet or Facebook post, the post may be deleted ...

The public's ready acceptance of such blatant censorship cannot be explained solely in terms of its believing the pretext of 'controlling misinformation.' Unconsciously, the public recognizes and conforms to the age-old program of investing a pariah subclass with the symbology of pollution ...

This program is well underway toward the Covid-unvaxxed, who are being portrayed as walking cesspools of germs who might contaminate the Sanctified Brethren (the vaccinated).

My wife perused an acupuncture Facebook page today ... where someone asked, 'What is the word that comes to mind to describe unvaccinated people?' The responses were things like 'filth,' 'assholes,' and 'death-eaters.' This is precisely the dehumanization necessary to prepare a class of people for cleansing ...

To prepare someone for removal as the repository of all that is evil, it helps to heap upon them every imaginable calumny. Thus we hear in mainstream publications that anti-vaxxers not only are killing people, but are raging narcissists ... and tantamount to domestic terrorists."

Dangerous Territory Ahead

"Why is fascism so commonly associated with genocide, when as a political philosophy it is about unity, nationalism, and the merger of corporate and state power?" Eisenstein asks.17



"It is because it needs a unifying force powerful enough to sweep aside all resistance. The us of fascism requires a them. The civic-minded moral majority participates willingly, assured that it is for the greater good. Something must be done. The doubters go along too, for their own safety.

No wonder today's authoritarian institutions know, as if instinctively, to whip up hysteria toward the ... unvaccinated. Fascism taps into, exploits, and institutionalizes a deeper instinct.

The practice of creating dehumanized classes of people and then murdering them is older than history ... The campaign against the unvaccinated, garbed in the white lab coat of Science, munitioned with biased data, and waving the pennant of altruism, channels a brutal, ancient impulse."

In 2020, the proposition that COVID-19 countermeasures would come to include forced vaccination and vaccine passports, resulting in a segregated society where only those participating in the COVID injection experiment have human rights, was labeled a wild conspiracy theory unworthy of discussion.Fast-forward to August 2, 2021, and Forbes announces, "No Vax, No Service: Here's Where Bars and Restaurants Across U.S. Are Requiring Proof of Vaccination."According to Forbes,high-profile restaurant chains like Shake Shack and Union Square Hospitality are leading the way, requiring all staff and indoor diners in New York City and Washington D.C. to prove they've received the required doses of COVID-19 injections, starting September 7, 2021.New York Mayor Bill de Blasio hailed the decision, saying others will follow — and indeed, they did, with de Blasio himself announcing August 3, 2021, that proof of vaccination will be mandatory for all indoor dining, visiting gyms and going to movie theaters in the city:Several New York City eateries were already checking vaccination status, and during the last week of July 2021, the San Francisco Bar Owners Alliance urged its 300 members to require proof of COVID-19 injection or a negative COVID test for patrons wanting to have a drink indoors.Several Los Angeles restaurants, bars and comedy clubs are also following suit, as are more than 60 establishments in Seattle. Vaccinated-only restaurants have also popped up in Oakland, Philadelphia, Boston, Atlanta, Boulder, St. Louis and New Orleans.Since COVID countermeasures are a global lockstep operation,the same segregation trend is emerging in other countries as well. On the other hand, in Florida, where I live, businesses are prohibited by lawfrom requiring customers to show proof of participation in the COVID jab experiment.A growing number of private companies are also requiring workers to participate in human medical experimentation or forfeit their job. As reported by Axios,this includes Facebook, Google, Twitter, Lyft, Uber, Saks Fifth Avenue, The Washington Post, BlackRock, Ascension Health, Netflix, Walmart, the Walt Disney Corporation and Morgan Stanley.As mentioned, Florida prohibits businesses from requiring customers to provide proof of COVID "vaccination," but it does not bar companies from mandating vaccination for its employees.For now, Disney's jab mandate only pertains to salaried and nonunion hourly employees, but according to Yahoo! News,Disney is in negotiations with union officials who represent theme park employees and members of its movie and TV production crews. The goal is to extend the vaccine mandate to union employees as well.In May 2021, the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission decreed that it is legal for companies to require employees to get the COVID shots.Private companies also have the right to not mandate COVID shots, of course, but standing up for workers' right to choose could hamper their ability to conduct business at all,Seeing how the White House is promoting the idea that people who question the safety and effectiveness of COVID shots are "killing people" and theis it a stretch to suspect PayPal will start taking down the accounts of so-called "anti-vaxxers"?Business owners and self-employed entrepreneurs who speak out against other official narratives probably face the same risk. Venture capitalist David Sacks recently commented on the situation:If this trend continues, which it probably will, might people who question COVID shots and/or refuse to participate in human experimentation be barred from having a credit card or a bank account?Some are promoting even more severe punishment for the unvaccinated. Yet, it's not enough for some thought leaders that unvaccinated individuals can't enter a bar or restaurant, and might lose their ability to send or receive money for goods and services using PayPal (and potentially other digital transaction services).I'd like you to conduct a thought experiment, and think this through from start to finish. What would your life be like if you were:To understand what's really happening and what Lemon's rhetoric is accomplishing, I highly recommend reading Charles Eisenstein's article "Mob Morality and the Unvaxxed." It's an excellent and thought-provoking piece. Here's a few chosen excerpts:If deep down in your gut you sense that we're speeding into dangerous territory, you're probably right. The "vaccinated" public are actively encouraged and manipulated both by media and government officials into literally despising and wishing death upon the unvaccinated, and this is indeed a very dangerous thing. It breeds mob mentality devoid of reason and logic, which can have tragic consequences.The Constitution still offers some measure of protection in the United States, but it may be naïve to assume it will be adhered to in the long term unless we the people demand it. In Australia, military are now roaming the streets of Sydney to make sure no one strays beyond their front door, as the country has implemented one of its strictest lockdowns yet.Fanning the flames of anger and hatred, Prime Minister Scott Morrison has stated that vaccinated Australians might be able to regain some of their mobility once the vaccination rate reaches 70%, and broad lockdowns may be avoidable altogether if the vaccination rate hits 80%."If you get vaccinated, there will be special rules that apply to you," Morrison told reporters. "Why? 