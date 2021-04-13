O:H header
The looming threat of vaccine passports have been a constant companion over the past year, sending chills down the collective spines of anyone with even the slightest value of liberty. While a large scale rollout is still on the horizon, we are starting to see these things issued in various places, and they're pretty much exactly what everyone has feared.

While New York State's voluntary app has proven to be a logistical nightmare, with its many shortcomings making it almost unusable, Israel's Green Pass has already started to create a two-tiered society, with stark contrast between the haves and the have-nots (vaxxed and unvaxxed) and Naomi Wolf is sounding dire warnings about "the end of human liberty in the West if this plan unfolds as planned."

Yet the plans of the elites are not without resistance. Gov. DeSantis of Florida has taken an executive action against vaccine passports and even the WHO has dismissed the idea as discriminatory. Meanwhile, the UK has said that the Covid passports will only be a 'short-term' measure until the covetted herd immunity has been reached (if you trust them on this, you might want do a little research into the history of 'temporary' government powers).

Join us for another rousing discussion on this episode of the Objective:Health show.
Running Time: 00:38:17

Download: MP3 — 35 MB