© IDF Spokesperson Unit



© David Cohen/Flash90



Amid surge in coronavirus cases in the military, reserve troops must present Green Pass when arriving for operational activity or trainingThe Israel Defense Forces will only bring in reserve duty troops who are vaccinated or recovered from COVID-19, according to updated guidelines published by the military on Saturday.The move comes amid a sharp rise in cases among soldiers and employees of the IDF. As of Sunday morning, 637 people in the military, including conscripted soldiers, officers, NCOs and civilian employees, were infected with COVID-19, the IDF said.when there were just 364 active coronavirus cases in the military.An additional 1,167 troops and employees were self-isolating after coming into contact with confirmed coronavirus cases as of Sunday morning.According to the new military guidelines, reservists arriving for operational activity or training exercises are required to present a valid Green Pass — proof of vaccination or recovery from the virus.Other new guidelines in the IDF require troops to wear masks when gathering outdoors with over 100 others.Government ministers on Thursday approved significantly expanding restrictions on gatherings under the Green Pass system,The IDF will also adopt the Green Pass for formal events with civilian guests, such as rank promotion ceremonies, commander changes, and exemplary service awards. Most other events will be restricted to soldiers only, the army said.