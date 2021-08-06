Puppet Masters
EU drug watchdog recommends flagging new possible adverse reactions to J&J Covid jab on product label
RT
Fri, 06 Aug 2021 19:40 UTC
In an update on Covid vaccine safety issues published on Friday, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) advised that tinnitus, more commonly known as ringing in the ears, as well as dizziness, should be included among the list of possible side effects of the single-shot vaccine, after finding the conditions were linked to the jab.
The EMA said that updating the product information was necessary "to alert healthcare professionals and people taking the vaccine of these potential side effects."
According to the regulator's statement, 1,183 cases of dizziness were reported among anxiety-related responses following immunization with the J&J jab. Reports of tinnitus were significantly lower, however, with six cases reported in clinical trials and Johnson & Johnson recording 108 incidences "during monitoring spontaneous reports," the EMA said.
The agency also recommended that immune thrombocytopenia - a disorder in which the immune system mistakenly attacks and kills platelet blood cells - be reclassified as "an important identified risk." The EMA had previously listed the condition as being only a "potential" risk of the single-shot vaccine.
Despite the slight risk of the rare side effects, the EU medical regulator said "the benefit-risk balance of the vaccine remains unchanged."
In July, the EMA advised people who had previously suffered with capillary leak syndrome not to opt for the vaccine, and that the side effect should also be added to the list of possible adverse reactions.
The efficacy of the Johnson & Johnson jab has been found to be lower than that of other Covid inoculations, including the two-dose mRNA vaccines produced by Pfizer/BioNTech (95%) and Moderna (94.5%). In phase-three clinical trials, the J&J jab was found to be 66% effective. Meanwhile, the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine's efficacy was found to be 79% protective against symptomatic Covid, and Russia's Sputnik V was proven to be 91.6% effective, according to data published in The Lancet.
Reader Comments
Latest News
- Tucker Carlson interviews Viktor Orbán in Hungary: "A bitter contrast between Budapest and New York City"
- Biden orders immigration judges to stop speaking the truth - a brazen attempt to normalize illegal immigration
- Israeli warplanes pound southern Lebanon, as IDF vows to 'continue and intensify' retaliation to rocket fire
- In rebuke to Zelensky, Russia's defense minister claims that Crimea 'always has been' and 'always will be' Russian land
- China pledges 'legitimate and necessary' response after Biden's first arms sale to Taiwan approved by State Department
- Rand Paul flames op-ed's 'obscene' rules for the unvaccinated, swings at Fauci
- Greenwald: Obama collecting money for presidential library 'ethos of neoliberalism'
- Hezbollah, Israel trade fire in dangerous Mideast escalation
- 'Shameless political manipulation': China rebukes Biden's offer of a 'safe haven' in US for Hong Kongers
- European gas prices jump to record highs amid drop in deliveries from Russia
- Wisconsin removes 205,000 voters from the rolls
- EU drug watchdog recommends flagging new possible adverse reactions to J&J Covid jab on product label
- Video footage of Israeli army firing on Palestinian family's car, killing 11-year-old boy, contradicts IOF story
- Should we be surprised that Covid case numbers have been falling?
- Major Atlantic ocean current system might be approaching critical threshold
- Twitterati blast 'woke outrage' after classic UK comedy tagged with advisory for 'outdated' attitudes: 'Take a joke'
- Manipulation: UK to use TikTok influencers to urge teens to get jab after Pfizer-linked vaccine committee chair admits policy lacks evidence
- Tornado with a speed of 200 km / h sweeps through village in Slovakia
- Stunning meteor fireball over south of Spain
- CNN fires 3 unvaccinated staffers, gets mocked for 'zero-tolerance' policies that allow masturbation on Zoom call with colleagues
- Tucker Carlson interviews Viktor Orbán in Hungary: "A bitter contrast between Budapest and New York City"
- Biden orders immigration judges to stop speaking the truth - a brazen attempt to normalize illegal immigration
- Israeli warplanes pound southern Lebanon, as IDF vows to 'continue and intensify' retaliation to rocket fire
- In rebuke to Zelensky, Russia's defense minister claims that Crimea 'always has been' and 'always will be' Russian land
- China pledges 'legitimate and necessary' response after Biden's first arms sale to Taiwan approved by State Department
- Rand Paul flames op-ed's 'obscene' rules for the unvaccinated, swings at Fauci
- Greenwald: Obama collecting money for presidential library 'ethos of neoliberalism'
- Hezbollah, Israel trade fire in dangerous Mideast escalation
- 'Shameless political manipulation': China rebukes Biden's offer of a 'safe haven' in US for Hong Kongers
- EU drug watchdog recommends flagging new possible adverse reactions to J&J Covid jab on product label
- Manipulation: UK to use TikTok influencers to urge teens to get jab after Pfizer-linked vaccine committee chair admits policy lacks evidence
- New York AG report: HRC president and Time's Up co-founder helped Cuomo office find dirt on accuser
- Best of the Web: Why Are Globalists And Governments So Desperate For 100% Vaccination Rates?
- Pentagon documents reveal how the DOD bullies movie and TV producers into forcing them to accept their 'assistance'
- French Constitutional Court rules health pass, mandatory vaccination of health workers constitutional amid nationwide protests
- Leaked Whitehall files reveal how London secretly controls both pro- and anti-government NGOs overseas
- Biden, with support of automakers, to sign order to have 40-50% of US auto sales electric by 2030
- Privatized authoritarianism
- 'Bad faith' US prosecutors misled Canada in Huawei case, court hears in final arguments
- NIH director backtracks on call for parents to mask up around kids AT HOME after backlash
- European gas prices jump to record highs amid drop in deliveries from Russia
- Wisconsin removes 205,000 voters from the rolls
- Video footage of Israeli army firing on Palestinian family's car, killing 11-year-old boy, contradicts IOF story
- Twitterati blast 'woke outrage' after classic UK comedy tagged with advisory for 'outdated' attitudes: 'Take a joke'
- CNN fires 3 unvaccinated staffers, gets mocked for 'zero-tolerance' policies that allow masturbation on Zoom call with colleagues
- Cori Bush spent $70,000 on private security, now she's doubling down on 'defunding the police'
- US ranks LAST in healthcare among 11 wealthiest countries despite spending most
- Offspring band member booted for refusing COVID vaccine on doctor's orders, even though he has natural immunity
- Six, including pilot, killed in crash of Alaska sightseeing plane
- Three Walt Disney World cast members among 17 busted in predatory child sex sting operation
- Streatham terrorist claimed to have changed his ways, inquest told
- We will not comply: A campaign against medical tyranny
- Russian court finds American investor Calvey & business partner GUILTY of embezzling millions of dollars after high stakes trial
- Biden admin plans to require all foreign travelers to US be vaccinated against COVID: Report
- What's REALLY behind the war on home ownership?
- Aya Hachem: Seven men jailed for life over murder of student in botched drive-by shooting
- London Mayor calls to mandate masks on the Tube and to criminalize non-compliance, sparks backlash online
- Macau orders all 680,000 residents to be Covid tested after just four cases detected, follows 16 'virus-free' months
- One rule for us... Google co-founder allowed to enter New Zealand while others, including citizens, were blocked
- 'Privacy company' Apple plans to monitor all US iPhones for evidence of child porn
- Remains of ancient dogs found among early human ancestral remains in Georgia
- CoJiT: the 'anti-extremism' think tank started by sons of Israeli superspy Robert Maxwell
- Bronze Age farmers gave preferential treatment to cows over domesticated sheep, goats
- Australian mathematician discovers applied geometry formulas engraved on 3,700-year-old tablet
- Revealed: In 1971, Israel secretly kept innocent Palestinians in remote detention centers
- Neanderthals were painting caves in Europe long before modern humans, study finds
- The ugly Truth of John Maynard Keynes and the Battle of Bretton Woods
- Fruit baskets from 4th century BC found in mysterious ruins of Thonis-Heracleion
- Remains of high-status woman with twin fetuses found in 4000-year-old urn
- History tells us the United States' supposed 'concern for democracy' in Nicaragua is nothing of the sort
- 'Follow the Science': Doctors joined the Nazis in droves
- Slavery has occurred all over the world and at almost all times - Not just in America
- Canterbury Cathedral stained glass is among world's oldest
- Advent of agriculture changed oral microbiome in Southern Europe, analysis of ancient plaque reveals
- 6th century coin hoard found in destruction layer in ancient Phanagoria
- 'Terror on the Tube: Behind the veil of 7/7'
- Clash of the Two Americas vol. 1 (The Unfinished Symphony)
- Last meal of man mummified in a bog reconstructed after 2400 years
- Ancient Roman road & dock discovered in Venice lagoon, region inhabited earlier than thought, when sea levels were 2 metres lower
- Crannogs: Scotland's mysterious ancient artificial islands
- Major Atlantic ocean current system might be approaching critical threshold
- Flashback Best of the Web: Dead scientists, genetically engineered viruses and government pandemics: Conspiracy theorists were so right
- How supereruption of Toba volcanoe 74,000 years ago disrupted climate
- Flashback Best of the Web: Scientists' suspicious deaths are under the microscope
- Emerging secrets of the Alps algae causing strange red snow
- NIST's quantum crystal could be a new dark matter sensor
- Minor CME leads to geomagnetic storm: Grid failure all but guaranteed by 2024
- 3 new sources of tremors identified at Kīlauea correlated with disappearance of lava lake during massive 2018 eruption
- Exercise improves health through changes in DNA
- Solar max might come a year early
- Common insecticide is harmful to bees in 'any amount' - study
- Giraffes have complex social systems says study
- Sudden ocean oxygen spike coincided with Permian extinction, anoxia then followed
- Why is this weird, metallic, flashing star hurtling out of the Milky Way?
- Eternal change for no energy: A time crystal is finally made real
- New Comet C/2021 O3 (PANSTARRS)
- Strange intersecting sand dunes pictured on Mars
- Through the thin-film glass, researchers spot a new liquid phase
- Astronomers discover two TNO-like bodies in the asteroid belt
- A blood test for your body clock?
- Tornado with a speed of 200 km / h sweeps through village in Slovakia
- Signs and Portents: Rare double-headed snake born in Germany
- 'That's pretty big': Waterspout spotted off the Bahamas' Great Guana Cay
- Woman killed by pit bulls she was watching in Perry County, Pennsylvania
- Greece fires: Thousands more flee to safety as wildfires continue to rage
- Evacuations after more flooding in areas around Lake Como, Italy
- North Korea floods damage more than 1,000 homes, state media reports - Almost 2 foot of rain over 3 days
- Wettest July in Belgium for more than 40 years
- Thousands evacuate fast-moving California wildfire, homes burn
- Athens: Major fire prompts evacuation of residential areas
- Thousands stranded in Madhya Pradesh, India after rivers reach record highs - Up to 18 inches of rain within 24 hours
- Rare snowfall blankets swathes of Bolivia and Peru
- Monsoon fury in India: Floods hit the states of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and West Bengal - Landslides in Himachal and Uttarakhand
- Woman dies after getting caught in flash flood in Arizona canyon
- Strong tornado hits Andreapol town in Tver Oblast, Russia
- 1 dead as severe flash floods hit Utah for second time in a week
- At least 16 members of wedding party killed by lightning bolt in Bangladesh
- At least eight dead as wildfires rip through southern Turkey
- Air force helicopters rescue dozens from rooftops in West Bengal, India floods as 250,000 are displaced and 14 killed
- Flooding leaves 5 dead, injured in 7 provinces of Iran
- Stunning meteor fireball over south of Spain
- Perseid meteor fireball over Toledo, Spain (Aug. 3)
- Meteor fireball recorded over Northeastern US
- Meteor fireball explodes and lights up the night like daylight in Santiago, Chile
- Meteor fireball streaks across sky over New England
- Perseid meteor fireball recorded over Spain
- Meteor fireball lights up sky over Izmir, Turkey
- Meteor fireball seen over Michigan, Ontario and Wisconsin
- Meteor fireball over the coast of Santa Catarina, Brazil
- Explosion in sky startles early risers in Malaysia (July 23)
- Meteor fireball lights up the sky over Pilbara, Western Australia
- North Texas residents observe bright meteor fireball, boom reported
- Bright meteor fireball lights up night sky over Norway
- Meteor fireball over the south of Spain (July 24)
- 14 cameras record a meteor fireball over Brazil
- Large meteor fireball visible for 27 seconds over Puerto Rico
- Meteor fireball explodes in the sky over Brazil
- Meteor fireball spotted in Minas Gerais and Goiás, Brazil
- Meteor fireball explodes over Taiwan
- Two bright meteor fireballs blaze over Idaho within hours of each other
- Should we be surprised that Covid case numbers have been falling?
- Japan's centenarians have unique gut bacteria, bile may hold clues to longevity
- 'For $1/day'... Double-blind ivermectin study reveals COVID patients recover more quickly, are less infectious
- British study shows children UNLIKELY to contract severe Covid but UK wants to vaccinate them anyway
- Dr. Mercola to delete ALL CONTENT from website. Future articles available for 48 hours only
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health - The People Have Spoken: Protests Against Draconian Covid Measures Around the World
- Omega-3 and heart disease
- Best of the Web: Now official: Biden's vaccine mandate for ALL federal workers, or regular testing will be required
- 'Superbug' Candida auris fungus spreads in two US cities
- Disturbing whilstleblower footage: Forced COVID vaccination in nursing homes, 'We're dealing with homicide, maybe even murder'
- Man-made virus? Patents provide evidence that SARS-CoV-2 was manufactured in lab
- New evidence suggests COVID vaccine may SPREAD the virus: NBC news report deleted from USA today article
- Busting the myth that vaccination prevents transmission
- Study cited by CDC to justify new mask guidance rejected by peer review, based on vaccine not used in US
- Majority of Covid patients in hospital may have been admitted for OTHER ailments before testing positive, leaked NHS data suggests
- BioNTech aims to develop mRNA-based malaria vaccine
- The UK's case numbers are falling: Does that prove lockdowns don't work?
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health: ITN: Summertime Flu; High CO2 in Children Wearing Masks; J&J Sunscreen Recall
- Medical journal the Lancet accused of costing lives by sitting on a study showing human transmission of Covid-19 that was suppressed by China
- Anxiety & depression in children are on the rise. What can we do to help them?
- Sleep loss sabotages new memory storage in the hippocampus
- Longer breaks during learning lead to more stable activation patterns in the brain
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Finding Your Red Line: Lessons from Milgram and the Holocaust
- Can consciousness be explained by Quantum Physics?
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Arthur Versluis: The New Inquisitions vs the Mystical State
- What does the sleeping brain think about?
- The language of totalitarian dehumanization
- Extroverts likely to suffer higher mental health toll in Covid lockdown
- Psychedelics spur growth of neural connections lost in depression
- Reading fiction improves brain connectivity and function
- At just 16 months old, toddlers will reward someone for acting fairly
- Untreated psychiatric illness is behind many mass shootings, a new study says
- Puppies are born with 'human-like' social skills, wired to communicate with people
- I act; therefore I am. Dear trans kids: Stop feeling and start thinking
- "This is not your father's creationism": Atheist Michael Shermer meets Stephen Meyer
- Dunning-Kruger Effect: New study shows overconfidence in news judgment
- New microscopy method reaches deeper into the living brain
- Jane Goodall Meets the God Hypothesis
- Scientists discover new link between personality and risk of death
- 14 common types of cognitive biases and how they affect you and your relationships
- Unidentified aerial phenomenon sighting in South Carolina stirs MUFON interest
- SOTT Focus: Noah Donohoe: Missing 411?
- The evidence of encounters with UFOs is mounting, uncontestable and, thank goodness, being taken seriously for the first time
- Best of the Web: 70 years of cover-ups over UFOs are finally coming to an end. I believe we're on the verge of a profound breakthrough
- 'What if we're the ants in this network of civilisations?' asks UFO expert, as he says we should prepare for imminent ET contact
- Best of the Web: Watershed Pentagon UFO report says 143 'Unidentified Aerial Phenomena' incidents since 2004 'unexplained', does not rule out ET origin
- From the plandemic to the alien threat?
- Strange lights spotted in night sky over India's Gujarat region
- 'Strange' lights captured in sky above Guelph, Ontario
- Former intel official admits 'aliens' interested in nuclear facilities, claims UFOs 'interfered' with US atomic capabilities
- Unclassified UFO findings to reveal US intel community can't explain aerial objects: report
- James Corbell: Newly released radar footage shows UFOs swarming Navy ship
- Two-year-old triplets seen talking to 'ghost' in their bedroom
- Mysterious giant stone road resurfaces from beneath the Pacific Ocean
- Pentagon's UFO PsyOps
- Ex-head of Pentagon UFO hunting outfit claims US government possesses 'exotic material' that needs to be studied
- Reports of strange sightings in skies over Montana
- 'We don't know exactly what they are': Obama says UFO sightings appear real
- Pentagon says leaked video showing mysterious spherical object is GENUINE & under investigation by 'UFO task force'
- Did a Costa Rican mapping project produce the best UFO photo ever taken?
- War on COVID to wrap up as quickly as the War on Terror says government
- Man disguises self as illegal immigrant so Democrats won't care that he's unvaccinated
- CDC experts on 'Delta variant': Do all the things that didn't work the first time!
- 27 covid-skeptic memes to get you through the day - part 8
- Florida man shoots himself while showing off gun in bar
- Jen Psaki banned from social media for spreading misinformation
- Report: FBI helped Thanos get six Infinity Stones in attempt to bust him on plot to kill half the universe
- CNN makes public service announcement on warning signs of dementia
- Interview with a coma patient
- Facebook to warn users they're using Facebook
- X gender on my passport instead of male or female is just the start: I want to identify as a dolphin
- Ricky Gervais dares wokesters to cancel The Office: 'I've been paid!'
- Public school student can't read but is already racist at a 12th-grade level
- Equality at last: Disney confirms Winnie The Pooh will now be voiced by an actual bear
- 'We at the NSA are not spying on you,' insists muffled voice coming from Tucker Carlson's toaster
- New evidence emerging that Critical Race Theory escaped from a college humanities department lab
- Bass Pro Shops announces 2-for-1 sale on full range of nuclear missiles - $50 specials!
- Jonathan Pie: Hancock is a ****!
- Huge spike noted in Americans buying F-15s after Biden suggests you'll need them to overthrow government
- Trump announces he is building 1,954-mile long Trump Hotel along southern border
Quote of the Day
Too many people hold the idea that psychopaths are essentially killers or convicts. The general public hasn't been educated to see beyond the social stereotypes to understand that psychopaths can be entrepreneurs, politicians, CEOs and other successful individuals who may never see the inside of a prison.
Recent Comments
It's amazing to me he's the only one saying anything...the others are completely mute. Probably just part of the show as controlled op buy it's...
Small arms. More of a slap in Beijing's face than real deterrent Still, it is another twig thrown on the fire.
Weren't there a bunch of homeopaths, etc, that also got whacked?
This, " Over 100 Murdered Microbiologists, Chemists and Virologists " is found at this [Link] however the InfoWars link at the end pulls a 404 I...
....and, I'd like to throw this into the mix, for any and all of you here to peruse [Link] Devvy Kidd is pretty darn on-track most of the time
Comment: The vaccine cabal seems hell-bent to demonize any option other than the gene-editing mRNA potions being pushed by Pfizer and Moderna. Attenuated-whole virus vaccines have been around for decades, and while problematic in their own right, they don't permanently alter the human genome. Furthermore, the mRNA vax had NO significant safety testing before being rushed to market. Notice that the most effective jab has been produced by Russia, yet it has had the most trouble being approved by western countries. What is really going on?