Where to begin. Where. To. Begin.Right.Reading is good. It's entertaining, it's education, it's relaxing. But unfortunately, some children aren't so keen on it. There are competitors out there like TV, the outside world, friends, phones, computers. TikTok, all threatening to cause their educational performance to dip upon return to school after the summer.And so to the summer reading challenge we turn - an educational competition that began in 1999 to encourage children to read six books over the course of their six week summer holiday and, in the process, win stickers and medals based on whatever the theme is in a given year. It's supported by umbrella groups and takes place in local libraries across the country. It's all very wholesome stuff.Until now.But people were not pleased:So the mea culpas rolled in:On a blog posted to their website, Mandinga Arts - the troupe behind the costume - said that the costume had been "retired".Though some people couldn't believe the monkey's costume was news to the council given a previous promotional post on social media:In a statement issued to the Evening Standard, Redbridge council said: "We are utterly appalled by the unacceptable event at Redbridge Libraries on Saturday organised by our independent leisure contractor, Vision."The contractor had commissioned characters to support the start of the Summer Reading Challenge, but the costume in question was wholly inappropriate for the intended audience"A full and thorough investigation into how this incident happened has been launched and stringent action will be taken. We sincerely apologise for the offence and distress this has caused."In a statement posted on Twitter, he said:Sorry but we are just thinking about the brainstorm meeting that led a library to think a 'Rainbow Dildo Butt Monkey' was the best character to get children to read. Nope, we can't image how on Earth it happened so we welcome whistleblowers who wish to come forward.What a world.