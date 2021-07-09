Society's Child
'We're coming for your children': San Francisco Gay Men's Chorus pushes woke agenda
Wed, 07 Jul 2021
The song, titled "A Message From the Gay Community," mocks parents that fear the push of the LGBTQ agenda in today's media, with the song claiming that parents wouldn't be able to protect their kids from the advances and ideas of the group, Not The Bee reported.
At the time of publishing, the video has now been made unavailable on YouTube.
A portion of the lyrics for the song are as follows:
"You think we're sinful, you fight against our right, you say we all lead lives you can't respect. But you're just frightened, you think that we'll corrupt your kids if our agenda goes unchecked. Funny, just this once, you're correct."
"We'll convert your children, happens bit by bit, quietly and subtlety and you will barely notice it, you can keep them from disco, warn about San Francisco, make 'em wear pleated pants, we don't care... we'll convert your children... we'll make them tolerant and fair."
"Just like you're worried, they'll change their group of friends, you won't approve of where they go at night (to protests). And you'll be disgusted when they start learning things online that you kept far from their sight (like information)."
The song goes on to say that "Gen Z's gayer than Grindr" and that "even Grandma likes RuPaul," the popular drag queen show.
The group also chants in a frenzy "we're coming for them, we're coming for your children."
On YouTube, the song drew in an abysmal rating, with only 88 likes and 5,000 dislikes before the video was made private.
One person wrote in the YouTube comment section: "The dead stare in this guy's eyes. This is some black-pilling creepiness at the max. Keep him away from any and all kids."
Another wrote "And just like that, victim status is revoked."
The song seemingly highlights recent efforts that have come to light of children programs, like those on Nickelodeon, injecting LGBT messaging across the board.
During Pride Month, the network aired a number of pieces of media featuring drag queens and cartoon characters that underwent gender reassignment surgeries.
The bar never got any attention until a gay man got a mini ice pick into his skull, in an unprovoked, random gay bashing attack.
A close friend later explained, as he was a surgical tech whose job it was to clean the operating rooms at Miami's trauma center, Jackson Memorial Hospital that every Dade County detective signed on to bust the perp(s).
We had gay people in the USMC back in the 1980's and it was no problem.
They aren't all pedos..
.
bj0311 In the late 80's/early 90's on Bird Rd (edge of Miami/Coral Gables) there was a bar/club called Uncle Woody's.Not saying they all are, but when you have these ones saying they are coming for our kids? Come on. I don't have a problem with them per se and would defend one just like any other human, but choose not to associate with them.
We had gay people in the USMC back in the 1980's and it was no problem.
They aren't all pedos..
.
