In honor of Pride Month this past June, the San Francisco Gay Men's Chorus released a song outlining how they'll "convert your children."A portion of the lyrics for the song are as follows:"Just like you're worried, they'll change their group of friends, you won't approve of where they go at night (to protests). And you'll be disgusted when they start learning things online that you kept far from their sight (like information)."The song goes on to say that "Gen Z's gayer than Grindr" and that "even Grandma likes RuPaul," the popular drag queen show.The group also chants in a frenzy "we're coming for them, we're coming for your children."One person wrote in the YouTube comment section: "The dead stare in this guy's eyes. This is some black-pilling creepiness at the max. Keep him away from any and all kids."Another wroteThe song seemingly highlights recent efforts that have come to light of children programs, like those on Nickelodeon, injecting LGBT messaging across the board.During Pride Month, the network aired a number of pieces of media featuring drag queens and cartoon characters that underwent gender reassignment surgeries.