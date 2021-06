© Getty Images / Mark Sagliocco



The entire Western ruling class is on her side

The New York governor's daughter, whom almost no one has ever heard of, has revealed that she's "queer," and the mainstream media is so excited that it had to take a break from gun-grabbing and race-baiting to break the 'news'.Michaela Kennedy-Cuomo, the youngest daughter of New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, told the world in an Instagram post on Thursday that she's bisexual. That's right. Just in time for Pride Month, the 23-year-old daughter of New York's alleged serial-groper-in-chief said she's "queer," and legacy media outlets ranging from NBC News to People Magazine and the Huffington Post pounced to tell her strong and brave story.Kennedy-Cuomo came out of the gate powerfully, showing that she's more than ready to embrace and exploit all the victim points she can as the media-, government-, corporation-, academia- and Hollywood-celebrated offspring of New York's rich and powerful Cuomo political dynasty. If that's not enough, she descends from the powerful Kennedy political dynasty of Massachusetts on her mother's side.Sure, Kennedy-Cuomo's own father - who issued a statement to People saying he "couldn't have more pride" in his daughter - signed the legislation legalizing gay marriage in New York a decade ago. Her uncle, Chris Cuomo, is a CNN anchor so powerful that he can allegedly bully an elderly bicyclist while breaking Covid-19 quarantine and advise his (prominent news figure) brother on fighting sexual-harassment allegations without getting in trouble.It might seem to the unindoctrinated observer like almost every major corporation in the Western world is championing LGBTQ causes. Big Tech titans, such as Google and Facebook, are among the most prominent virtue signalers, offering special Pride Month imagery and initiatives. Giant businesses, such as Citibank, Cisco and Coca-Cola fly the Pride flag and/or incorporate the rainbow colors in their corporate logos to show where they stand - at least in some parts of the world.And sure, the billionaire class and Hollywood do their parts to promote LGBTQ lifestyles and political initiatives. From queer Disney characters to a new gay version of Captain America created by Marvel Comics, the entertainment industry has worked hard to inject LGBTQ sexual orientations into its programming. And Hollywood has flexed its political muscle, such as when it called for a boycott of North Carolina over a 2016 law requiring biological males to use male restrooms and biological females to use female restrooms. The law was partially overturned.And let's not forget the mainstream media, which injects sexual orientation into the conversation almost as much as race. As the Kennedy-Cuomo coverage reminds us, queerness is automatically big news, whether anybody's interested or not.It's like a story I recall from 2013, declaring that a certain college swimmer had come out as gay. He wasn't well known or particularly accomplished. But Yahoo News gushed over how the swimmer, Matt Korman, got "zero negative feedback" when he told his teammates of his sexual orientation.No one cared - not the other swimmers, not the coach, and certainly not most readers of Yahoo News.Society force-feeds compulsive heterosexuality? Says a rich and powerful young lady in New York?But trust Kennedy-Cuomo, the need for even greater advocacy is great. "To hetero allies, please be mindful that we don't know who around us is questioning or struggling to embrace their sexual identity," she said. "Being pro-gay-marriage is not enough to assure queer folks that we will not be ostracized for our sexuality. Support your friends by speaking up against homophobia and by actively reaching out to the members of your community whose sexual expression may be isolating."It seems a rather burdensome expectation, for all of your friends and acquaintances to be on edge about your sexuality and vocally support LGBTQ ideology, just in case you might be troubled by identity issues. For the unindoctrinated - who don't know or care about the sexual orientation of the co-worker in the next cubicle or that old friend from college - it's somewhat of an adjustment to look at everything through the lens of woke identitarianism.The activists won't allow that. British LGBTQ advocacy group Stonewall, for instance, has warned corporations and government entities that they must eliminate gendered language - for example, replacing the word "mother" with "person who gave birth" - to avoid getting demerits in its influential Workplace Equality Index. Other recommendations included enlisting executives to attend Pride parades and give speeches or social media posts advocating for LGBTQ agendas.Having achieved legal equality and broad social acceptance, the LGBTQ lobby and its allies seem like battle-thirsty armies without a real war to fight. As the US military industrial complex showed us in the post-Cold War era, that's a dangerous place to be.Tony Cox, a US journalist who has written or edited for Bloomberg and several major daily newspapers.