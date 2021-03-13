Amazon's decision to remove a popular conservative book on transgender issues was made because the company has chosen not to sell books that frame sexual orientation or gender identities as mental illnesses.The impetus for the company's policy was revealed in an exchange of correspondence between Amazon and Republican senators asking why When Harry Became Sally: Responding to the Transgender Moment was no longer available on Amazon nor on its Kindle and Audible platforms."Amazon is using its massive power to distort the marketplace of ideas and is deceiving its own customers in the process," said Anderson and Roger Kimball, the publisher of Encounter Books, the New York-based nonprofit organization that published the book, in a statement regarding Amazon's letter. The pair also called the book "an important contribution" to the conversation of gender identity.Conservatives argue that allowing transgender women to play against biological women would present them with an unfair advantage that would disadvantage biological women, while Democrats argue that such a policy would isolate and discriminate against people who are trying to embrace their gender identity.