The Washington Post has been criticized for publishing an article which argued that children should be exposed to leather and BDSM fetishes at LGBT Pride events.In an article on Tuesday titled "Yes, kink belongs at Pride. And I want my kids to see it," writer and former sex worker Lauren Rowello wrote about taking her children to a Pride parade five years ago. She said they became confused at the sight of a "bare-chested man in dark sunglasses," suspenders, and a "leather thong" who was being "spanked playfully by a partner with a flog."Though many in the LGBT community have argued against children being exposed to such sexualized elements of Pride, Rowello claimed that the experience was a good thing.It is not the first time that a news outlet has published such an argument, with others - including GQ in 2019 - publishing similar defenses of "kink" at Pride.In a May article for the Independent, however, writer Skylar Baker-Jordan argued that such displays in public should not be tolerated because they fail to obtain the consent from those around them.