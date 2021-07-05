But in terms of peak lunacy, nothing can match the policy of constructing plastic boxes to supposedly protect children from the virus in classrooms. In fact, there was never any actual 'science' to back-up this fanciful policy. While school administrators deferred to the US Centers for Disease Control (CDC) for supposed guidance, now it's revealed that the CDC were just making it up as they went along.
Despite any actual evidence that the plastic shields reduce the transmission of COVID, officials still recommended masks and plastic boxes anyway, in their obsession to separate and socially distance children.
Not surprisingly, the CDC also relied on spurious anecdotal evidence and widespread rumors to support its recommendation for mandatory masks - even though their own data showed 85% of supposed confirmed COVID-19 "cases" reported they either "often" or "always" wore a mask anyway.
Dr Mercola reports...
Mid-March 2021, the CDC released new guidelines, which reduced the social distance in schools to 3 feet and removed the recommendations for barriers between school desks. Greta Massetti leads the CDC's community interventions task force and said about the plastic shields, "We don't have a lot of evidence of their effectiveness" in preventing transmission.The fiction surrounding all the alleged 'mitigation' and 'safety' measures touted by school officials - is largely built on top of the myth of asymptomatic spreaders. Despite the fact that all of the highly cited, major peer-reviewed science demonstrates that asymptomatic spreading of the virus does not exist - public health officials are still using this myth as the primary basis for all of their policies - from social distancing, to masks, plexiglass bubbles, lockdowns, travel restrictions, and even vaccinations. However, the peer-reviewed scientific literature is clear: large-scale studies have been conducted, including at the supposed epicenter of the pandemic in Wuhan, China - which show no evidence of any asymptomatic spreading of the 'novel' coronavirus. See the results published here, here, and here.
The new recommendations triggered a variety of responses in teachers and parents, some of whom are not comfortable sending their children to school where they may be allowed within 3 feet of another child or teacher.
