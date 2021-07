© Reuters / Loren Elliott

With Sydney still in lockdown amid a handful of new Covid-19 cases, the top health official for New South Wales has called for a new level of social-distancing inhumanity: not having conversations with other people.After reporting a whopping 78 new Covid-19 cases and one death in the state, Chief Health Officer Dr. Kerry Chant told reporters on Tuesday that Australians shouldn't engage in conversations, even if both parties were wearing masks, and regardless of vaccination status.Masks don't afford "total protection," Chant added, so residents must avoid talking to each other and "be absolutely sure that, as we go about our daily lives, we do not come into contact with anyone else that would pose a risk."Much like the White House's chief medical adviser, Dr. Anthony Fauci, in the US, Chant has been championed by mainstream media outlets as a pandemic-fighting hero. The Guardian referred to the doctor as "unflappable" and a "secret weapon."Social media critics weren't charmed by her advice against having conversations, however."Unbelievable," TV presenter and author Tonia Buxton said. "Don't behave like a human, forget humanity, just do as you are told."Chant also called on residents to continue staying at home and to refrain from visiting friends and family. "We need to consider whenever we leave our house, that anyone with us, anyone we come into contact with, could convey the virus."