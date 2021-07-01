© Reuters / Loren Elliott

Officials in the Australian state of New South Wales have warned that the current two-week lockdown has failed to curb the spread of the Delta Covid variant, with new cases springing up for a third consecutive day.The state's capital, Sydney, was placed under strict Covid restrictions until at least midnight on Friday 9 July amid a rise in infections linked to the Delta variant, first detected in India.New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian described the growing number of cases as "a cause of concern," suggesting that people with Covid-like symptoms are ignoring the lockdown order.With the current measures failing to halt the emergence of new clusters, the regional premier stated that officials would be weighing the impact of the lockdown orders in "the next few days," and considering whether they have been effective enough.The Australian government is facing an outbreak of infections in a number of areas across the country, despite strict border control measures designed to prevent the nation from importing new strains of the virus.While Australia has largely managed to contain the virus during the pandemic, reporting only 30,562 cases and 910 deaths from the disease, its ability to halt the spread of the virus has been hampered by a slow vaccine rollout. With the federal inoculation drive underway, officials have only managed to fully vaccinate 8% of the country's adults in four months.