Currently the state has 18 cases while at least 6500 residents have been forced into isolation

Maskless protesters display their anger

Snap lockdown to contain Delta cluster

There was "chaos" on the streets of Melbourne overnight, just hours before the city entered its fifth lockdown, as angry protesters marched through the CBD.Demonstrators called for an end to restrictions just hours after Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews announced the state would enter a five-day snap lockdown from midnight."We've got to do this, otherwise it will get away with us and we, as more than any other part of our nation know, we don't want this getting away from us and being locked down for months," Mr Andrews said.Protesters filled Melbourne's CBD from around 7pm to oppose the snap lockdown, in a city that has seen its fair share of Covid restrictions.Signs read, "I have a choice" and "lockdown kills", with many demonstrators not wearing face masks."We've spoken to plenty of people today who say they are frustrated but understand these measures are necessary," Griepink said.Actress Nicola Charles, known for her role as Sarah Beaumont in TV show Neighbours, also hailed the protests."I've got friends who are really frustrated and on the verge of their businesses going a really bad way."As it stands at the moment so many people have lost their businesses, their homes, their families ripped apart."We pay the price."Victoria Police told news.com.au no arrests or fines were issued. A flare that was lit during the protests was still being investigated with police saying they were "yet" to identify the person responsible for lighting it."There was a protest at Flinders Street about 7pm this evening," a spokesperson said."Protesters gave speeches and marched to parliament."A flare was lit while the group moved from Flinders Street to parliament."Police are yet to identify who was responsible."There were no arrests.""You only get one chance to go hard and go fast. If you wait, if you hesitate, if you doubt, then you will always be looking back wishing you had done more earlier," he said."I am not prepared to avoid a five-day lockdown now only to find ourselves in a five-week or a five-month lockdown."That is why we are making this very difficult decision and why I know Victorians will, despite the pain and difficulty of this, know and understand there is no option."