The Australian state of Victoria will enter another seven-day lockdown after a new cluster of cases tied to a more infectious variant of the coronavirus emerged, restricting seven million residents to 'essential' work and travel.The state's acting premier James Merlino announced the new weeklong "circuit breaker" lockdown on Thursday, telling reporters that the fresh outbreak would become "increasingly uncontrollable" in the absence of "drastic" action."We're dealing with a highly infectious strain of the virus, a variant of concern, which is running faster than we have ever recorded," Merlino said during a press briefing in the state capital of Melbourne.The new restrictions come after 26 cases linked to a viral strain first detected in India cropped up in Victoria over the last week, 12 of them reported overnight between Wednesday and Thursday. That brought the state's active case count to 34 Merlino said that more than 10,000 people had been identified by contract tracers as needing quarantine after potentially encountering one of the new patients, predicting that figure "will continue to grow and change" in the coming days.Other Australian states have implemented stricter controls on travelers from Victoria in response to the "circuit breaker," seeing Western Australia and Tasmania close down their borders with the state on Thursday, after South Australia made a similar decision one day earlier. Queensland and the Northern Territory will also ask travelers to quarantine for two weeks after arriving from Victoria.As it faces an uptick in confirmed cases, Victoria's vaccination drive was recently extended for residents aged 40-49, after previously allowing immunizations only for those older than 50. Merlino, however, lamented a lagging campaign earlier this week, saying "we might be facing a different set of circumstances" had doses been rolled out faster. To date, just shy of 400,000 shots have been administered across Victoria, with less than 63,000 residents fully vaccinated.