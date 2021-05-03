© Reuters / Loren Elliott



Australia has imposed a blanket ban on arrivals from India, with those daring to violate it to face jail time and heavy fines. The move has been met with criticism, but the government insists it's needed to protect public health.The controversial rule came into force on Monday, barring Australian citizens from returning to the country from the Covid-19 hotspot until May 15. Those who ignore the restrictions"It's a high-risk situation in India," Health Minister Greg Hunt said during a televised news briefing on Monday. "There has been no doubt in any of the Commonwealth advice about this measure or other measures."He set out his concerns.Kelly said in a letter to the government on Monday. Yet the risk of importing Indian strains of the novel coronavirus into the country outweighed such concerns, he argued."Each new case identified in quarantine increases the risk of leakage into the Australian community through transmission to quarantine workers or other quarantined returnees and, subsequently, into the Australian community more broadly."The government's decision was met with sharp criticism from both sides of the political spectrum, with some even going so far as to allege the move was essentially "racist." Critics pointed out thatPrime Minister Scott Morrison has firmly rejected such accusations, stating that the government had faced similar criticism at the very beginning of the pandemic, when it opted to stop flights from China."This is about health. The same accusations were made ...," Morrison told the 2GB radio station earlier on Monday."There's no politics or ideology in a pandemic, and I am constantly taken aback by those who seek to inject it into it."The travel ban is a temporary measure, Morrison stressed, explaining that the government had to "ensure we don't get a third wave here in Australia, and that our quarantine system can remain strong." It would be kept under continual review, andhe added.India has been heavily hit by the second wave of coronavirus recently, registering a daily increase of more than 300,000 infections for multiple days in a row. The influx of patients has overwhelmed the healthcare system, and hospitals are experiencing a shortage of oxygen and antiviral drugs as well as the numbers of beds required to treat so many critically ill patients.Australia, in contrast, has largely kept the disease under control, registering less than 30,000 cases and only some 910 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.