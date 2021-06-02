© David Gray/AFP/Getty Images



The rightwing thinktank Libertyworks has lost its federal court challenge to Australia's outbound travel ban.Justices Anna Katzmann, Michael Wigney and Thomas Thawley dismissed the application and ordered Libertyworks to pay the commonwealth's costs.The federal government had argued that, if successful, the case would have "driven a truck" through Hunt's powers under the Biosecurity Act to impose measures to prevent the spread of Covid-19 during the global pandemic.In May national cabinet agreed these exemptions should be reviewed after the WA premier, Mark McGowan, supported by the Victorian government, called for a crackdown."It would mean, for example, that the only way to prevent or reduce the risk of contagion from Australians who travel overseas during a pandemic would be through making a human biosecurity control order on every single individual who wishes to do so and then only for no more than 28 days."Interpreting the act as only allowing restrictions on movement within Australia "would substantially limit the minister's power" and be "contrary to the plain words" of the act, they said.