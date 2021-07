St. Paul police released bodycam footage Tuesday of an Independence Day traffic stop involving Minnesota state Rep. John Thompson after the Democrat lawmaker claimed that he was the victim of racial profiling. Following the incident, Thompson received a ticket for driving with a suspended out-of-state license.The body camera video starts with the police officer approaching Thompson's car. The audio is silent in the beginning when the footage buffered, according to the police department. The silent first 30 seconds means the initial words spoken by the officer and Thompson cannot be heard, Bring Me The News reported The officer notes that Thompson's license is from Wisconsin. Thompson said in the Monday press statement that he obtained a Wisconsin license because his family was considering moving back to the state to care for a family member."I'm actually a current state representative in this district right here," Thompson tells the officer in the body camera video."And you got a Wisconsin [driver's] license?" the officer asks Thompson further."That's what the computer says. If it's wrong, you'll have to deal with DVS [the Department of Vehicle Services]," the officer tells Thompson.The lawmaker then asks why the officer pulled him over, to which he responds, "No front plate, and the way you took off from the light back there."After the traffic stop, St. Paul Police Chief Todd Axtell called for the release of the bodycam footage and stood behind the officer's conduct. "I was shocked to hear that driver accuse the sergeant of making the stop based on race," Axtell said.Thompson's statement offered no apology, but did say he supported the release of the body camera video and that the actions of the officer "were by the book."He argued the criminal justice system's use of pretextual stops is a core issue. "I was able to drive away from this interaction while other Black Minnesotans, in very similar situations, have not," Thompson said, referring to the fatal police shooting of Daunte Wright during a traffic stop and attempted arrest for an outstanding arrest warrant in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota."I was pulled over in what is referred to as a pretextual traffic stop. The same type of stop that led to the killing of Philando, as well as Daunte Wright this April," Thompson claimed. "Pretextual stops have been shown to not only do little to stop serious crimes, but they also disproportionately target nonwhites."Minnesota Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party House Speaker Melissa Hortman said via statement that she will be investigating the allegations against Thompson with the help of the Minnesota House legal counsel. Secretary of State Steve Simon said that his office doesn't have the authority to investigate residency allegations.Simon noted that the Secretary of State's office has no "investigative or law enforcement powers" nor the manpower to "independently verify" the address of every candidate for office.A registered voter can submit a written request to have the Secretary of State's office determine whether an address provided in an affidavit is within the district they're slated to represent, Simon wrote. In the case of Thompson's circumstances, his office never received any of the aforementioned requests, Simon adds.Thompson told WCCO to "please respect the privacy of my family and me.""The alleged acts of violence against multiple women outlined in these reports are serious and deeply disturbing. Minnesotans deserve representatives of the highest moral character, who uphold our shared values. Representative Thompson can no longer effectively be that leader and he should immediately resign," Walz said.