Maxine Waters
Rep. Maxine Waters, (D-CA)
On Sunday, Rep. Maxine Waters received severe pushback from Republicans for her call at a protest on Saturday night in Brooklyn Center MN for protesters to "get more confrontational." Republicans responded vehemently to Waters' statements, which they considered to be inflammatory, to say the least.

Waters flew into the Minneapolis area on Saturday to be a keynote speaker at a rally held amid the protests over the officer-involved shooting of Daunte Wright, according to the Daily Wire. She was speaking about Wright's death, and also the ongoing trial of Derek Chauvin for the death of George Floyd in May 2020, when she stated:
"We've got to stay on the street and we've got to get more active, we've got to get more confrontational. We've got to make sure that they know that we mean business. We cannot go away," if the officers aren't convicted for murder.
Republicans in Congress were quick to severely criticize Waters's comments:
Waters responded in an interview:
"We have to give support to our young people who are struggling and trying to make this justice system work for everybody. They see their peers being killed. Minneapolis is a great example of what's wrong with the criminal justice system, what's wrong with policing.

"I wanted to be there as auntie Maxine to show them, not only do I love them and support them, but they can count on me to be with them at this terrible time in all of our lives."