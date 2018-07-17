maxine waters protest
Maxine Waters has crossed a dangerous line, calling for attacks and violence against all Trump officials.

What Waters said, when she called on Americans to "push back" against Trump officials, is one of the most irresponsible statements anyone could have said, let alone a so-called Democrat leader.

It is especially dangerous to call for public attacks at a time in our country when liberals are so wildly unhinged and violent, have no control over their emotions and are brainwashed by fake news and hoodwinked by lying, sleazy politicians like Maxine Waters.

Under the circumstances, censure is not enough for Maxine Waters.

Waters should face expulsion for what she's done.

Her irresponsible and vile actions and words will undoubtedly incite violence, and it won't just stop at "Trump officials."

Maxine Waters has now put an even bigger target on every single American who supports President Trump and his America First agenda; as her deranged supporters will now be "hunting" for anyone who even looks as if they voted for Trump.

You can hear Maxine Waters' hateful words here:


Please sign the petition to have Maxine Waters removed from Congress here.

Once you have signed, please share, so we can get as many signatures as possible, to send a clear message to Waters, President Trump, and any other Democrats who think it's amusing to endanger American citizens for political gain.