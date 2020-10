A former Democrat candidate for Massachusetts State Representative has been caught on camera by a group of pedophile hunters attempting to meet up with a 14-year-old boy for sex.When Trowbridge was told that the person he was speaking to was "14 turning 15," he responded with "nice."Screenshots of the texts were first obtained by TB Daily News Trowbridge has now deleted all of his social media.Cassandra Fairbanks is a former leftist who came out in support of Donald Trump in 2016. She has been published in the International Business Times, RT, Sputnik, The Independent and countless other publications.