"Having been contacted by somebody intimately involved in the case of a powerful businessman using non-disclosure agreements and substantial payments to conceal the truth about serious and repeated sexual harassment, racist abuse and bullying which is compulsively continuing, I feel it's my duty under parliamentary privilege to name Philip Green as the individual in question, given that the media have been subject to an injunction preventing publication of the full details of a story which is clearly in the public interest."





Peter Hain uses House of Lords speech to name businessman accused of gagging Telegraph over 'sexual harassment, racist abuse and bullying' claimsThe retail tycoon Philip Green has been named in parliament as the businessman accused over sexual harassment and bullying allegationsGreen, the owner of Topshop, was named by Labour peer Peter Hain, who said he was using parliamentary privilege in the public interest.Lord Hain told the House of Lords:Green said in a statement on Thursday evening that he would not comment on anything that has happened in court or was said in Parliament during the day."To the extent that it is suggested that I have been guilty of unlawful sexual or racist behaviour, I categorically and wholly deny these allegations," he said. "[Topshop parent group] Arcadia and I take accusations and grievances from employees very seriously and in the event that one is raised, it is thoroughly investigated."Arcadia employs more than 20,000 people and in common with many large businesses sometimes receives formal complaints from employees. In some cases these are settled with the agreement of all parties and their legal advisers. These settlements are confidential so I cannot comment further on them."That decision overturned an earlier finding by the high court that to identify the man would be in the public interest.On Tuesday, the Telegraph published claims that an unnamed "leading businessman" had used NDAs to pay off former employees who had accused him of discreditable conduct, in what it described as "a British #MeToo scandal"., an intervention before a routine statement on immigration made by Conservative Home Office minister Lady Williams.After the name was revealed, Conservative vice-chairman James Cleverley said on Twitter that he hoped "people must now realise thatLabour's shadow women and equalities minister Dawn Butler said Labour would reform the use of NDAs unless the government did so first, saying: "If the current law doesn't protect the voices of survivors, the next Labour government will legislate to do so."Theresa May said the government was committed to reforming the use of NDAs when questioned in the Commons on Wednesday."Non-disclosure agreements cannot stop people from whistleblowing, but it is clear that some employers are using them unethically," May said. She said the government was going to bring forward its consultation "to seek to improve the regulation around non-disclosure agreements and make it absolutely explicit to employees when a non-disclosure agreement does not apply and when it cannot be enforced".She was responding to a question from Labour's Jess Phillips, who said: "."