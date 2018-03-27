Married teacher is behind bars accused of having sex with a 13-year-old student.The teen's mum called his school worried about a string of explicit messages her son and teacher were allegedly sharing.Brittany Zamora, 27, is now in jail in Arizona, USA as detectives investigate.12 News reports the teacher from the town of Goodyear is accused of sexual misconduct with the young student.The allegations were brought against the sixth grade teacher who works at Las Brisas Academy.She was arrested Thursday for the alleged sexual misconduct.The teacher avoided questions from the station when they filmed her arrival at the 4th Avenue Jail on Thursday so she can make her first court appearance.The school district told the channel: "In the late evening of March 21, 2018, a parent at Las Brisas Academy reported an allegation involving a staff member and a student."We immediately reported the incident to local law enforcement."The investigation is in its preliminary stages and as more information becomes available, we will update you."While employee privacy law does not allow us to comment on the employee issues, we have taken the corrective steps to separate the students and staff member and have reported the incident to the Goodyear Police Department for investigation."The safety of our students is our number priority. Transparency is equally important."We are fully cooperating with the Goodyear Police Department and will comment further at the appropriate time."