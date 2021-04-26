jewell jones michigan drunk driving
© Michigan State Police
Rep. Jewell Jones of Inkster was arrested after crashing his SUV into a ditch along I-96 near Fowlerville.
Dashcam footage was released Sunday showing Democrat Michigan state Representative Jewell Jones resisting arrest after driving into a ditch on the ride of a road while intoxicated.

The Michigan State Police dashcam footage shows the April 6, 2021 arrest of 26-year-old Rep. Jewell Jones of Inkster after crashing his SUV into a ditch along I-96 near Fowlerville.

The officer repeatedly asks Jones for his ID and drivers license, to which Jones replies, "Take your hand off me I'll give you my stuff, take your hand off me I got you."

"Can I get my phone first?" asks Jones. The officer replies no, and Jones then states that he would not provide his ID


Police then proceed to take down Jones. According to WDIV 4, state police had to use a taser twice as well as pepper spray to get Jones under control. "Stop resisting," the officers can repeatedly be heard saying in the footage.

"I'm telling you if you do that, that's not going to be good. It's not going to be good for you. I'm telling you. I run yall's budget bro." Jones thretened officers while on the ground.

Jones repeatedly said once on the ground that he would cooperate if they took their hands off him, but continued to resist arrest. "I'm being abused by a f--ing police officer, I'm black... When I call Gretchen, I'll need y'all IDs and badge numbers, everything," Jones continued.

One clip of the Livingston County Police footage from WXYZ 7, Jones asks officers while in a police cruiser to call the Director of the Michigan State Police Col. Joseph Gasper. "Tell Joe who you got, and call f--ing Joe. I'm not sure he's up or not. If he's not up, wake him up. Tell Joe who you have, tell Joe who you have handcuffed.

Jones reportedly had a blood-alcohol Content of 0.19 percent, more than twice the legal limit, and had a gun in his cup holder. Charges being faced by Jones include resisting and obstructing a police officer, operating a motor vehicle with high blood alcohol content, operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, possession of a weapon under the influence of alcohol and reckless driving. Jones is an auxiliary officer with the Inkster Police Department, according to WXYZ 7.