Society's Child
Naked woman stuck between two buildings rescued by fire dept in California
Sputnik
Thu, 15 Jul 2021 11:55 UTC
A completely nude woman got stuck between two industrial buildings in Santa Ana, California on Tuesday, KTLA reported. According to the owner of one of the buildings, the woman was screaming, but initially no one knew where the sounds were coming from. Then, the staff at one building discovered her trapped in a foot-wide gap between the walls crying out for help.
The rescue services then came to save her from her predicament.
"We're not 100 percent sure how she got there", Orange County Fire Authority (OCFA) Captain Thanh Nguyen told the broadcaster. "Right now that's a mystery to all of us here".
