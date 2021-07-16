fire dept california

Orange County Fire Authority
Anyone can find him or herself in an odd situation due to a strange, even bizarre chain of events, but sometimes you are still left asking, "Wait, is this for real?"

A completely nude woman got stuck between two industrial buildings in Santa Ana, California on Tuesday, KTLA reported. According to the owner of one of the buildings, the woman was screaming, but initially no one knew where the sounds were coming from. Then, the staff at one building discovered her trapped in a foot-wide gap between the walls crying out for help.


The rescue services then came to save her from her predicament.

"We're not 100 percent sure how she got there", Orange County Fire Authority (OCFA) Captain Thanh Nguyen told the broadcaster. "Right now that's a mystery to all of us here".