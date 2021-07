Ninety minutes on a statutory instrument to fundamentally change the balance of human rights in this country is nothing short of a disgrace."

'Totally unsatisfactory'

MPs have approved compulsory vaccinations for care home staff in England, but a number of Conservatives rebels voiced anger at the plans.From October, anyone working in a Care Quality Commission-registered care home in EnglandThe House of Commons approved the regulations by 319 votes to 246.But Tory MPs criticised the government forHealth minister Helen Whately told MPs the "impact assessment is being worked on"., ONS figures released this month showed.Conservative former minister Mark Harper, who chairs the lockdown sceptic Covid Recovery Group, said: "If there's uncertainty, share the uncertainty with the House.Conservative MP William Wragg said he was "in despair", adding:Mr Wragg went on to raise the case of a care worker who fears losing her job as a result of the policy, asking: "Is that what we're prepared to do to our fellow citizens as a Conservative government?Labour's Rachael Maskell added: "We're having to make a decision in the House this evening on the balance of risk and thereforebecause the impact assessment hasn't come forward."Deputy Speaker Nigel Evans said it was a "totally unsatisfactory" situation and he would raise the issue with the Speaker, Sir Lindsay Hoyle.Care minister Ms Whately said guidance would be forthcoming, but suggested managers could discuss the vaccine with staff orButShe said in that situation, if a staff member did not want to be vaccinated, then a notice period could follow with a "fair process".The British Medical Association, which representsThe move to mandatory vaccinations for care home staff in England follows a consultation by the Department of Health and Social Care, launched in April,of a vaccine by mid-February.At the time, it said, despite staff at all eligible care homes having been offered vaccines,On Tuesday, the UK reported a further 36,660 cases and 50 deaths within 28 days of a positive coronavirus test.