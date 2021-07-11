The effects of government lockdowns to counter the pundemic continue to reverberate across the globe. This week on NewsReal, Joe and Niall discuss the sharp rise in non-Covid illnesses as social distancing measures ease and seasonal viral transmission returns with a vengeance.In apparent response to this and other 'side-effects' of lockdowns, governments are responding with increasingly radical control measures. Media reports about food shortages and Covid vaccines becoming mandatory round off another hellish week in the Land of Pandemia...01:48:40— 74.6 MB