As the National Pulse's Natalie Winters reported on Monday:
The Biden team's lack of concern comes as the primary operator of the China-based plant - China General Nuclear Power Corporation (CGN) - counts millions in investment from Hunter Biden.The company, which Hunter Biden reportedly retains a sizable stake in, still lists GCN as part of its portfolio on its website.
BHR Partners - the private equity firm where Hunter Biden served as a director since 2013 - was a $10 million cornerstone investor in CGN's initial public offering. Occurring in 2014, the IPO was the second largest of the entire year, valued at over $3 billion.
two years in prison by the DOJ for approaching and enlisting
"U.S. based nuclear experts to provide integral assistance in developing and producing special nuclear material in China," and "did so without registering with the Department of Justice as an agent of a foreign nation or authorization from the U.S. Department of Energy."FBI Special Agent Renae McDermott said at the time:
"Theft of our nuclear technology by foreign adversaries is of paramount concern to the FBI. Along with our local, state and federal partners, we will aggressively investigate those who seek to steal our technology for the benefit of foreign governments."As we noted on Monday, the US government is analyzing a reported leak at China's Taishan Nuclear Power Plant, after a French company that co-owns and helps operate it warned of an "imminent radiological threat," according to CNN, citing US officials and documents reviewed by the outlet.
According to AFP:
"EDF reported earlier a build-up of noble gases in one of the two reactors' primary circuits, which is part of the cooling system. Noble gases are elements which have low chemical reactivity -- in this case it was xenon and krypton.""The gas was released after the coating on some fuel rods had deteriorated, said the spokesman, who asked not to be named."
According to Bloomberg, the French firm has called for an "extraordinary board meeting with majority owner China General Nuclear Power Corp., to discuss the increased concentration of inert gases at the Unit 1 reactor in Guangdong."