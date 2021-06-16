© PETER PARKS/AFP via Getty Images



China said on Tuesday that radiation levels around the Taishan nuclear project in the southeastern province of Guangdong remained normal, following media reports of a leak at one of its reactors.Zhao Lijian, a spokesman for"So far China's nuclear power plants have maintained a good operating record, with no incidents affecting the environment and public health," Zhao said.EDF said on Monday that the problem at the plant could have been caused by fuel rods supplied by Framatome."Under normal operating conditions it is true some gases like krypton and xenon will escape and be detected but in this case the concentrations are much higher, so something is happening," said Tatsujiro Suzuki, a former vice-chairman of the Japan Atomic Energy Commission."Once radioactive gas is leaking to the environment it is a serious issue. It could get worse. I think there could be problems with the fuel. It is unusual."The Taishan project, completed in 2019, consists of two French-designed reactors, and is located around 200 km (124 miles) from Hong Kong.Earlier, Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam told reporters that— — —Here is what we know so far:on Monday, according to real-time data from the China Nuclear Safety Administration (CNSA).According to CNN, Framatome's warning included an accusation that CNSA was raising acceptable radiation limits outside the Taishan plant to avoid having to shut it down.The regulator did not immediately respond to requests for comment.Nuclear experts have generally played down the risks. CNN cited U.S. officials as saying that the dangers to the public were currently minimal.Li said.That means that, Li said.Minor safety issues have been quite frequent at Taishan. In March, inspectors checking a faulty voltmeter in Unit 1 accidentally caused an electrical malfunction that triggered an automatic shutdown, according to CNSA incident records.In April, a burst of radioactive gas unexpectedly entered a pipe at Unit 1's waste gas treatment system just as workers were trying to seal it, also triggering an alarm, CNSA said.Formerly known as a "European Pressurised Reactor," the EPR is a "third-generation" nuclear technology that includes enhanced safety features as well as greater generation capacity.In 2006, EDF and fellow French nuclear group Areva lost a bid to build four reactors on China's eastern coast, with China opting for Westinghouse's model after signing a deal to transfer core technology for use in its own projects.In 2007, EDF agreed to build two EPRs at Taishan, which would be 70%-owned by CGN. Construction got underway in 2010. Originally scheduled to be connected to the grid within four years, the first unit wasn't completed until December 2018.Problems at the Taishan project are unlikely to dent China's nuclear ambitions, but they underscore the challenges facing foreign reactor developers in a market increasingly dominated by domestic players.Many complained the sector's expansion was derailed not only by the 2011 Fukushima disaster, but also byAs it steps up the construction of new plants, China is now expected to depend primarily on its own third-generation Hualong One design, but it is also helping to finance the construction of an EPR project at Britain's Hinkley Point.