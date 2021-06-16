© MSNBC



Wednesday on MSNBC's Morning Joe, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton cautioned former President Donald Trump and other elected officials from questioning election results.After claiming Russian President Vladimir Putin "helped elect Trump" in 2016 instead of her, Clinton said suggesting the 2020 presidential election was rigged or not conducted fairly is doing the work of Putin. She explained Putin wants to "sow distrust" and "sow divisiveness" in the United States."When you take an oath to serve the United States, you take an oath to protect and defend the Constitution against enemies foreign and domestic," Clinton stated. "We never thought we had to worry about domestic enemies. We never thought we had to worry about people who didn't believe in our democracy, in our Constitution, in our separation of powers, in our institutions."She continued, "And sadly, what we've seen over the last four years and particularly since our election in 2020 is that we have people in our own country who are doing Putin's work. Now, whether they are, as we say, witting or unwitting, they are doing his work to sow distrust, to sow divisiveness, to give aid and comfort to those within our country who, for whatever reason, are being not only disruptive but very dangerous. So, I think President Biden knows he has got to work on both fronts."