Senate Republicans on Tuesday blocked legislation aimed at addressing pay inequality, marking their second successful use of the filibuster under President Biden.Senators voted 49-50 to try to advance the legislation, falling short of the 60 votes needed to overcome the procedural hurdle."Right now an employer can brush aside reports of pay discrimination by saying things like 'Well, he was a better negotiator' or 'They work in different buildings.' I mean, what does that have to do with it?" said Sen. Patty Murray (D-Wash.).The bill, which previously passed the House in a 217-210 vote , was widely expected to run into a wall in the Senate.While Democrats control the chamber because Vice President Harris is able to break ties, they still would have needed at least 10 GOP votes in order to advance the bill on Tuesday evening.It's the second successful filibuster waged by Republicans since Biden was sworn in. The first occurred late last month when Republicans largely stuck together to block a Jan. 6 commission bill from moving forward, with six GOP members breaking ranks.Those are likely the first two in what is shaping up to be a long summer of filibuster fights, as Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) vows to bring a voting rights bill to the floor in a matter of weeks.In addition to the voting rights package, Schumer is mulling holding votes on gun reforms and LGBTQ rights."It's ridiculous that Senate Republicans will not even allow the Senate to debate a straightforward piece of legislation to help provide equal pay for working women in America, just like it was ridiculous for the Republican minority to filibuster bipartisan legislation to create an independent commission on Jan. 6," Schumer said."Americans expect their government to make progress to prove our country, but Senate Republicans once again seem to be choosing obstruction," he added.