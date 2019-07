© MenVincent Carchietta

Earlier this year, the US women's team filed a lawsuit against the US Soccer Federation over years of alleged 'gender discrimination', seeking equal pay with their male colleagues.The US Women's National Team has been paid more than the country's Men's National Team over the past decade:, the US Soccer president, Carlos Cordeiro, said in a letter released on Monday.Cordeiro explained that the pay structures for male and female players are different but. In fact,for the matches while. Apart from this,, the US Soccer president said.In March the US women's football team filed a lawsuit against the US Soccer Federation, accusing it of "institutionalised gender discrimination". According to the Guardian, this was not the first time that the team were in dispute over pay with its governing body. A previous complaint about alleged wage discrimination was filed in 2016.The US men's national soccer team reacted to Cordeiro's statement, disputing his assertion that the female players were paid more than their male counterparts from 2010 through 2018. They accused the US Soccer Federation of "downplaying contributions to the sport when it suits them."