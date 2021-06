"We mustn't let ultra-violent individuals take over the public debate ... There can be no violence, no hatred, not in speech or action. Otherwise it's democracy itself that is threatened."

Two arrested after man shouted 'down with Macronism' before assaulting French presidentThe president's security detail immediately pulled the man to the ground and moved Macron away from the crowd, though the president appeared unhurt and determined to continue meeting the public.Afterwards, the French leader said the assault was "an isolated act" that should be "put into perspective".A video of the incident showed the president, in a white shirt and tie, approach onlookers waiting behind metal barriers at Tain-l'Hermitage in the Drôme department.Macron, wearing a mask, is seen reaching out to shake hands with a man in a green T-shirt wearing glasses and a mask.Reuters reportedTwo people have been arrested in connection with the assault, according to reports, and are being held for "deliberate violence against a person of public authority".Talking to the local newspaper, the Dauphiné Libéré , later, Macron said:Asked if he felt the political climate was deteriorating, the president replied:Macron said it would not stop him meeting ordinary people on his visits and he had "no apprehensions at all".The French prime minister, Jean Castex, said the incident was an affront to democracy.Last week, Macron began a six-week political tour de France aimed at "taking the pulse" of the country as it emerges from the coronavirus crisis.Macron was accompanied by Guillaume Gomez, a former chef at the Élysée who was named the president's "special adviser on French gastronomy"., but refused to comment further.The far-right leader Marine Le Pen also condemned the assault.The former Socialist president François Hollande tweeted: