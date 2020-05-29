© GETTY



EMMANUEL MACRON is facing yet another leadership crisis after seven more French MPs abandoned his party to form a new political group.At the height of Mr Macron's popularity following his election win in 2017, his La République En Marche party had a commanding majority with 314 MPs in parliament.In a statement Agir Ensemble insisted the party wanted to "give a voice to liberal, humanist, social and European political sensitivity".The 44-year-old likened the group to a "third pillar of the majority" alongside La République En Marche and the Democratic Movement (MoDem).Mr Becht said: "We want to support the action of the President of the Republic and be a pillar of the majority."However another source said that Prime Minister Edouard Philippe had criticised the move at an online meeting with La République En Marche MPs.France has been one of the hardest hit countries in Europe by the coronavirus pandemic.In France there has been more than 140,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and over 28,000 fatalities.Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said France had spent £403 billion (€450bn) - 20 percent of the nation's wealth - in order to tackle to economic crisis.Like the UK Government, Mr Macron introduced a package of measures including state-subsidised furloughs, state-guaranteed loans, tax deferrals and handouts to small firms.Mr Le Maire said: "If we take everything that has been done with the budget and in support of businesses' cashflows, its 450 billion euros, 20 percent of the nation's wealth on the table."