Comment: May lead to discrimination?? It's the first formal plank of Apartheid - under the extremely thin guise of a medical emergency. It's the ultimate in discrimination. Remember, until 2020, medical information was legally privileged between patient and doctor...
The Law Committee of the National Assembly, the lower house of France's parliament, has approved a bill on health passes that citizens will be required to carry in order to attend gatherings of more than 1,000 people. According to the government's plan, the pass will serve as proof that a person has been vaccinated, has tested negative for Covid-19, or has recovered from the virus.
Comment: "PAPERS PLEASE!" Well folks, we're officially back living under fascism.
Health Minister Olivier Veran said the measure is directed against superspreading events, and the draft "excludes any use of the health pass in daily life activities." The idea of setting up a digital certificate for vaccination and Covid-19 testing status was previously approved by the National Committee for Scientific Research, a key government advisory body.
Comment: No, the idea was previously approved by the globalist committee running this freakshow.
The concept of health passes raised some concerns among lawmakers, including President Emmanuel Macron's allies.
"It resembles discrimination, it's a precedent for me," Pacome Rupin, a lawmaker from Macron's LaREM party said.
MP from The Republicans party Philippe Gosselin said the bill did not draw a distinction between outdoor and indoor gatherings, while Democratic Movement MP Philippe Latombe argued that the bill's text was too vague.
Eric Coquerel from the left-wing LFI party argued that there "will be no limit to discrimination" when the bill comes to pass.
Comment: Interesting that there's cross-party criticism, yet they voted for it anyway. If they want to keep their power and privileges, they have no choice.
Speaking to Le Parisien newspaper last week, Emmanuel Macron promised that health passes "will never be a right of access that differentiates the French." He said people should not be mandated to carry such passes when visiting friends and "places of everyday life," like restaurants and cinemas. The passes will be required for crowded areas, like stadiums, festivals, fairs and exhibitions, he said.
Comment: ...at first.
But these are political types speaking here. They will say WHATEVER to assuage public concerns. And then they'll betray those concerns without a second thought.
The virus is so "dangerous" that they are coercing people to get the vaccine. In France and in many other countries, some kind of Covid 'passport' or 'ID' will soon be required for international travel also. Elsewhere, in Serbia, the state is bribing people to get vaccinated.
This is like Pavlov's experiments on a grand scale - and humans are the dogs this time.
If Covid-19 was so deadly, would all these tyrannical, illogical, and idiotic measures be necessary?
The programming of the general population is so deep that most of them cant see what is really going on.