French Presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron was accused recently of tax evasion.

Macron denied the allegations.

Now, new documents prove he lied about - almost - everything.

Two days ago, an Anon on /pol/ (the 4Chan thread notorious for unmasking Antifa, among other things) uploaded proof of Macron's tax evasion.

Document 1.
This shows the Macron La Provicence LLC operating agreement:

Document 2.
This document shows that the banking associate Brian Hydes is located in the Cayman Islands.
THE FIRST IMAGE FROM 4CHAN: Macron is hiding income/assets in the Cayman Islands.
THE SECOND IMAGE FROM 4CHAN: The details of Macron's financial dealings are coming soon.
A couple days later and the "meme magic" exploded this into the mainstream in France where it became the main article on Le Monde.


Initially, there was a "snafu" regarding the images of the documents with people claiming they were photoshopped (because of some compression artifacts), and this was due to the fact that the source who leaked the documents was not a "technical guy" and he simply turned the images into a .pdf, which wrecked the images.

The media continues to repeat the the line Macron uttered: "I don't have an account in the Bahamas," and he's right! He has an account in the Cayman Islands.

NOTE: Macron denied that he was "concealing assets, hiding offshore accounts or inheritances from French authorities, even as his opponent Francois Fillion became mired in similar allegations."

Further document analysis can be found at GotNews.

After /pol/ located the SwiftNet logs that go back months, Macron's "web of corruption" was decoded.

Not only did /pol/ find out where his accounts were, but the extent of money he has hidden from the French government — a massive amount.