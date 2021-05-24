good times
The 2010s and 2020s are a crisis point in Western societies - a time that has the potential to give birth to something better than what came before, or something much, much worse. Today on MindMatters we're going cyclical. The hysteroidal cycle from Lobaczewski's Political Ponerology, generational theory from Strauss and Howe's The Fourth Turning. And along the way, we take a gander at some of the sparks of mass hysteria in recent years, culled from James Lindsay's article, "The Rise of the Woke Cultural Revolution."


MindMatters on LBRY

Running Time: 01:00:18

Download: MP3 — 56.7 MB