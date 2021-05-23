© Northpix



Don't look out the shorts and sun cream just yet...And while we all wait for summer to finally arrive,Srdjan Lulic found himself a bit exposed at the Cairngorm National Park, near Aviemore, Inverness-shire, as he headed out for a stroll with girlfriend Catherine Stewart, of Edinburgh.Another driver had to clear a mound of snow from his windscreen, which had built up overnight.Catherine said: "We'd planned on going for a walk to the summit of Ben Macdui but I think we will be limited to the lower slopes as there looks like there is a lot of snow on the higher ground."It's snowing at the car park and Srdjan is only wearing shorts."But Evie, the Bavarian Mountain Hound, was having plenty of fun.Owner Ben Clough said: "Evie is bred for this type of weather and terrain and she just loves the snow."Brothers Nick and Patrick Matheson from Northumbria headed to the hills for a bit of skiing.Nick said: "We've been coming here since the 1980s and I can't ever remember there being this much snow in May."We got a shock when we opened our campervan door this morning."Patrick added: "It's a long walk up the hill but the ski back down will definitely make it worthwhile."You have to go back 25 years to find as cold a May in Scotland.In 1996 and before that, in 1983, the maximum temperature for the whole of May was 10.8C.If the mercury drops even marginally below the current figure, it will be the coldest May since Margaret Thatcher became prime minister in 1979, when it was 10.6C.Sarah Kent, of the Met Office, said: "Not only has it been a cold May, it's been a cold spring generally."The wind has routinely been coming from the north, which is always a cold direction."