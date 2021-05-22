Alyssa Bonal, who was attacked on Tuesday, said she learned about evidence from the TV show Law & Order: Special Victims UnitAn 11-year-old girl in Florida had the presence of mind to smear the blue slime she had been playing with on the arms of an attempted kidnapper, who threatened her with a knife and dragged her toward his van, so police could identify him.Alyssa Bonal, of Pensacola, said she learned the importance of evidence from her favorite TV show, the long-running detective series Law & Order: Special Victims Unit. Alyssa, who managed to fight the man off, was attacked on Tuesday as she awaited her school bus, her near-abduction captured by a neighbor's home security camera.Stanga, 30, remained jailed on Thursday on $1.5m bond on charges of attempted kidnapping, battery and assault. His attorney, Robert Dees, questioned Stanga's arrest during a Wednesday court hearing, saying Alyssa did not definitively pick him from a photo lineup and initially said her attacker was Hispanic. Stanga is white.The security camera video shows Alyssa alone on the traffic island at 7am on Tuesday. A white van passes her, and she looks at it as it drives away. She had told her mom and teacher two weeks earlier that a man in a white van had approached her at the bus stop, speaking Spanish to her and making her feel uncomfortable.The van returned a minute later and stopped. The driver jumped out and ran at Alyssa, reaching behind himself as if pulling a knife. She grabbed her backpack and tried to flee, but the man put her in a headlock and dragged her toward his van.She struggled, saying she kicked at his legs, causing them both to fall to the ground. She broke free and ran back to the nearby mobile home park where she lives with her mom and two siblings. The man ran back to his van and sped away.Amber Bonal said she had been walking her daughter to the bus stop every morning since the strange man approached the girl, but as they were leaving on Tuesday, her 18-month-old daughter suddenly needed a diaper change and she feared Alyssa would miss her bus."I told her to go ahead and I would be out there in a minute. I start changing the baby's diaper. I hadn't even finished changing the diaper before she ran back in the house," Bonal said.Bonal said the pandemic had been hard on the family. A single mom, she has not been able to run her house cleaning business and struggles to pay her rent. But Alyssa takes the hardships in stride, she said, making the honor roll at her elementary school and looking after her baby sister.She said her daughter is doing well and perhaps does not fully comprehend what might have happened if the attacker had gotten her into the van."If she would have been taken," Amber told the newspaper, covering her eyes as she began to cry. "If she would have been taken, I could have lost her forever."