Elijah Magnier is a veteran War Zone Correspondent and Senior Political Risk Analyst with over 35 years' experience covering the Middle East and acquiring in-depth experience, robust contacts and political knowledge in Iran, Iraq, Lebanon, Libya, Sudan and Syria. He specialised in terrorism and counter-terrorism, intelligence, political assessments, strategic planning and thorough insight in political networks in the region. He covered on the ground the Israeli invasion to Lebanon (1st war 1982), the Iraq-Iran war, the Lebanese civil war, the Gulf war (1991), the war in the former Yugoslavia (1992-1996), the US invasion to Iraq (2003 to date), the second war in Lebanon (2006), the war in Libya and Syria (2011 to date). Lived for many years in Lebanon, Bosnia, Iraq, Iran, Libya and Syria.

The extraordinary confrontations between the Palestinians and Israel are evidence of paradoxes that will not be resolved anytime soon. The Israeli approach to what is going on seems formal and misleading. Israeli Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi said:Tel Aviv revealed that it had bombed over 1,500 targets and destroyed dozens of buildings in the besieged Gaza City. However,The Palestinians registeredand Gaza introduced a new equation by bombing from the first day Jerusalem and Tel Aviv. This is a fundamental change in the rules of engagement, of bombing gradual stages and avoid bombing Tel Aviv, to which the "Axis of the Resistance" is accustomed. For the first time, new missiles were launched, under the name "Al-Qasim" (named after the Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani responsible for supplying the Palestinians with weapons) which has a warhead of 400 kg and "Ayyash" (named after "Yahya Ayyash") with a range of 250 kilometres.Khaled Meshaal, representative of "Hamas" abroad, did not hesitate to say thatThe Israeli Operation, Guardian of the Walls, failed against the Palestinian Sword of Jerusalem to introduce a new deterrence equation. As in every war,This indicates that thethat lacked many security targets, as used to be the case in past wars. The Israeli failure to determine the locations of the rocket launchers and the whereabouts of the military leaders means civilian institutions are the preferable Israeli target. Israel has not changed anything fundamentally in its destructive policy adopted in the past decades against Gaza or Lebanon: targeting Israel's favoured objectives in the hope of turning the population against the local resistance.starting from the heart of Tel Aviv right down to the southern city of Eilat. Following every battle between Israel and the "resistance axis", each side examines the fight to conclude suitable lessons for improving its performance and filling up the holes in preparation for the next battle. It is still early to conclude whether it is the intensity of rockets launched or the quality of the missiles which will prove decisive.As in every war, Israeli officials swear that they will bring Gaza back to the "Stone Age", highlighting the power of its artillery and, above all, the air force provided by the US military industry. Israel has undoubtedly no rival in the Middle East concerning its military strength. However, apart from the introduction of new F-35 jets in this battle, Israel inflicted significant human and material losses, as it has always done in every war. Because there is no international accountability and that Israel rebuffs all international laws, the US' unlimited support encourages Prime Minister Benyamin Netanyahu toIsrael failed to achieve its goal of limiting the launching of rockets and missiles.Moreover, the local Palestinian solidarity in Gaza supported the resistance groups, to the surprise of the Israeli planners. The Palestinians live in the besieged city of Gaza with limited means and a lack of many basic needs for years. These Palestinians have developed a resilience to grievance similar to the local saying: "I am drowning, and I am afraid of getting wet."Israel claims it has interceptedagainst different Israeli cities. This means thatfrom the Israeli interceptor missile network. These rockets force thousands of Israelis into their shelters and prevent everyday life continuing as usual unlike previous wars on Gaza.The Palestinian resistance managed to launch about 150 rockets a day, reaching close to Haifa in the north, Ramon airport in the south, and different settlements around Gaza like Ashkelon, Ashdod, Beersheba (Negev), Gush Dan (Tel Aviv) and Jerusalem. The Israeli intelligence failed to anticipate theWhat is also significant was the uprising of the Arabs of 1948 who hold Israeli nationality. During the bombing of Gaza, they affirmed the unity of the resistance in the besieged city. It seems the Palestine Liberation Organization era that signed the Oslo Agreement has ended and thatThe besieged city of Gaza has turned into a "concentration camp", isolated from the sea and land (only the Rafah crossing is open, according to the Egyptian mood) and has no airport. Consequently, all weapons reach the city through its secret tunnels.- of which there is no doubt that it will be devastating in Gaza -It did not come out of a clear blue sky that Benjamin Netanyahu asked the Israeli residents "to hold tight." The Israeli leadership did not commit to a specific time to end the war. More evidence was manifested from the US position at the United Nations when the US ambassador vetoed a call for a cease-fire in the Security Council. Consequently, the last word will be given to the side that will survive the longest, in a war that will continue its course between the belligerents in the days to come.