As the meeting got under way in Reykjavik, Iceland, on May 19, Lavrov said he hoped the leaders of the United States and Russia would define ways for relations between the Cold War foes to improve, even though their views "greatly diverge when it comes to our assessment of the international situation and our approaches toward how we should resolve it."
Comment: Surely by now there aren't many reasonable people that prefer the US' 'intervention' approach to solving problems?
A U.S. official described the meeting as businesslike and productive but said there were no breakthroughs and that work on improving relations between Moscow and Washington will take place in the weeks and years to come.
The top U.S. and Russian diplomats met for their first high-level, in-person talks since U.S. President Joe Biden took office in January. The meeting was held on the sidelines of a two-day Arctic Council meeting
The talks between Lavrov and Blinken covered a range of topics, including Russia's military deployment in and near Ukraine, the conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan, the release of two U.S. citizens held by Russia, and a proposed summit between Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Comment: That should probably read: Russia's response to the West's destabilization and militarization of Ukraine and the surrounding areas, and Russian peace keeping between Armenia and Azerbaijan.
Lavrov declined to respond when asked whether Moscow had agreed on the proposed summit, Interfax reported. But he said he and Blinken would prepare proposals for a possible meeting.
The U.S. State Department, however, did not mention the possible summit in its statement on the meeting. The U.S. official said Blinken and Lavrov agreed to leave it to the Kremlin and the White House to announce the date for the possible summit.
Lavrov said Russia and the United States had "serious differences in the assessment of the international situation " but have to cooperate "in spheres where our interests collide."
Lavrov described Russia's position as simple: "We are ready to discuss all the issues without exception, but under perception that the discussion will be honest, with the facts on the table, and of course on the basis of mutual respect."
Comment: Sadly mutual respect is not one of the US' strong points, Russia and China know that: US has 'lost its mind, morals and credibility' - China's foreign minister tells Russia's Lavrov, and he agrees
State Department spokesman Ned Price said Blinken pushed for Russia to release U.S. citizens Paul Whelan and Trevor Reed, two former U.S. Marines imprisoned in Russia -- Reed on charges of assaulting a police officer, Whelan for espionage.
Blinken also raised concerns about Russian troops massed along the Ukraine border despite an announced pullback, the health of detained Kremlin critic Aleksei Navalny, and Moscow's actions against Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and Voice of America.
Blinken reiterated that Biden wanted "a predictable, stable relationship with Russia" and said the two countries could work together on tackling the coronavirus pandemic, combating climate change, dealing with Iran and North Korea's nuclear programs, and the war in Afghanistan.
Comment: This is the same Biden that called the leader of Russia a 'killer'.
"We think that's good for our people, good for the Russian people, and indeed good for the world," Blinken said.