Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov says his meeting with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken was "constructive," but also stressed "serious differences" in the way the two countries view the world.As the meeting got under way in Reykjavik, Iceland, on May 19, Lavrov said he hoped the leaders of the United States and Russia would define ways for relations between the Cold War foes to improve,A U.S. official described the meeting as businesslike and productive butThe top U.S. and Russian diplomats met for their first high-level, in-person talks since U.S. President Joe Biden took office in January.The talks between Lavrov and BlinkenLavrov declined to respond when asked whether Moscow had agreed on the proposed summit, Interfax reported. But he said he and Blinken would prepare proposals for a possible meeting.The U.S. State Department, however, did not mention the possible summit in its statement on the meeting. The U.S. official said Blinken and Lavrov agreed to leave it to the Kremlin and the White House to announce the date for the possible summit.State Department spokesman Ned Price saidBlinken also raised concerns about Russian troops massed along the Ukraine border despite an announced pullback, the health of detained Kremlin critic Aleksei Navalny, and Moscow's actions against Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and Voice of America.and said the two countries could work together on tackling the coronavirus pandemic, combating climate change, dealing with Iran and North Korea's nuclear programs, and the war in Afghanistan."We think that's good for our people, good for the Russian people, and indeed good for the world," Blinken said.