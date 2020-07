© AP



© AFP



They should also work together with other countries to

"oppose deeds that destroy international order and resist the trends of history"

© AFP



saying

Russia

also opposed unilateralism, and that the US had "torn apart its disguise"

China's foreign minister told his Russian counterpart on Friday that the United States has "lost its mind, morals and credibility",Wang Yi was quoted by Beijing as telling Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in a telephone conversation."The US, which, has lost its mind, morals and credibility," he said.In a statement issued by the Chinese foreign ministry on Saturday, Wang was quoted as saying the US had adopted a Cold War mentality and revived McCarthyism - a reference to the anti-communist crusades, led by then senator for Wisconsin Joseph McCarthy, that swept America in the 1950s.Wang told Lavrov.Wang even went so far as to say the US had failed in its duties as a great power by shirking its responsibilities and trying to discredit other nations.On the subject of China's ties with Russia, Wang said Beijing wanted to boost its strategic coordination with Moscow, describing their relationship as a priority.That comment echoed a commitment made by Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin last week, when they pledged in a telephone conversation to strengthen their strategic partnership. That call came after Putin had secured constitutional amendments that could see him stay in power until at least 2036 According to the foreign ministry statement,and had threatened many countries with sanctions.Wang's remarks came as the relationship between China and the US continues to sour, with the two sides facing off on a range of issues, from Beijing's imposition of a national security law in Hong Kong and the origins of the Covid-19 pandemic, to military clashes and territorial disputes in the South China Sea.This week, US President Donald Trump signed an executive order ending Hong Kong's preferential trade treatment and enacting a bill that would require sanctions against foreign individuals and banks that contributed to the erosion of the city's autonomy.The US also explicitly rejected Beijing's claims to almost all of the resource-rich South China Sea, and has stepped up its military activity in the region, including sailing two aircraft carrier strike groups through the disputed waters.