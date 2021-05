© Michel Euler, AP



'Paid to Serve, Not to Die'

French police officers held a huge demonstration outside parliament Wednesday to press for a law that protects the protectors who are feeling vulnerable to attacks, angry and useless.The rally by security forces represented a bold and unusual move for members of an institution that stresses duty and discretion. The protest also morphed into what, with security a top concern.Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin showed up at the start, squeezing through a packed crowd of hundreds waving labor union flags. Representatives from the far-right National Rally and a multitude of other parties were expected to attend. The politicians clearly hope to send a message that security matters and police officers, a considerable voting pool, are their friends."You must help us, Mister Minister," an officer said with emotion to Darmanin."Every morning when I awake, every night when I sleep, I think of you," Darmanin said, adding that his presence at the protest was "normal" given his role as France's top cop.said a statement by 10 unions holding the demonstration."Paid to Serve, Not to Die" read a giant banner in front of the National Assembly, the lower chamber of parliament.A group of organizations filed a lawsuit in January contending systemic racism in France's security forces.Officers reject what they label as "police bashing" that undermines their work.Darmanin's presence at Wednesday's protest triggered a deluge of criticism. The hardline interior minister has made chasing down neighborhood drug dealers a priority.French President Emmanuel Macron , who is expected to run for reelection in 2022, has put security high on his agenda. However, police want more than a list of promises, such as guaranteeing a 30-year prison sentence for anyone convicted of killing an officer.