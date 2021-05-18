© YouTube / Vovan222prank



A pair of notorious Russian pranksters posing as leading Belarusian opposition figures have duped the National Endowment for Democracy (NED) into revealing the extent of US involvement in Eastern European political movements.The officials believed they were talking to Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, the figurehead of Belarus' opposition movement, and one of her advisors.During the call, Nina Ognianova, who oversees the NED's work with local groups in Belarus, outlined the wide-ranging programs the agency bankrolls in the country, insisting that "a lot of the people who have been trained by these hubs, who have been in touch with them and being educated, being involved in their work, have now taken the flag and started to lead in community organizing.""We believe that this long-term trust-building that we have had with partners in Belarus has indeed brought the events, or the build-up to the events, of last summer," Ognianova stated.Carl Gershman, the president of the US state-backed agency, told the pranksters that Washington-based funding and policy groups were already working with Tikhanovskaya and her team "very, very closely." He then asked the opposition figure, who fled to neighboring Lithuania after the election, to set out her thinking on the situation "so we can understand what your strategy is... and how we can be helpful."Both she and Gershman expressed concern about Russian military exercises billed to take place alongside Belarusian troops later this year, with Haig asking if the group should be "looking at the deployment of Russian military in the country and how that might be changing over time, and whether we should be raising this with some of our contacts."The pair, whose real names are Vladimir Kuznetsov and Alexey Stolyarov, have previously blagged their way into calls with the likes of Prince Harry, Amnesty International and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. However, they have been accused by some Western commentators of disproportionately targeting opponents of the Kremlin, with their comedy gotchas frequently seeking to generate political controversy.The NED describes itself as a "private, non-profit, grant-making organization that receives an annual appropriation from the US Congress through the Department of State." It acknowledges that its "continued funding is dependent on the continued support of the White House and Congress," but states that its own "independent Board of Directors" is in charge of how the funds are spent. The agency insists that its "independence... also allows it to work with many groups abroad who would hesitate to take funds from the US Government." Representatives of the NED have been approached for comment.