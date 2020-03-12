By some measure, the tricking of Harry by a fake Greta Thunberg, in which he allowed his loose tongue to talk recklessly as never before, will become as humiliating for the prince as his frolics in a Las Vegas hotel back in 2012.The secretly recorded hoax tape — gleefully plastered over the internet on Tuesday night — reveals that the line between royal dignity and foolishness is very thin indeed.Indeed, it is hard to conceive of another more embarrassing episode in which a member of the Royal Family has been so comprehensively duped as the Duke of Sussex has.It is hard to know who will be more appalled — Harry for making an idiot of himself or the wider royals aghast at how he tore up their reputation for even-handed neutrality and for keeping family secrets.He was the unwitting subject of a series of jokes during the two calls. At one point he was tricked into offering to help a fictional island called 'Chunga-Changa', which the pranksters said was being exploited by mining companies close to the U.S. president.Chunga-Changa is the name of a Russian children's song about a tropical island that doesn't exist and where it is always summertime.The comedians even told the duke they could help him claim the throne of Russia and suggested Greta could marry Prince George to help promote her climate change cause.Po-faced Harry pointed out that 'marrying a prince or princess isn't all it's made up to be'. How on earth could he have been so spectacularly duped?Comedians Vladimir Kuznetsov and Alexey Stolyarov — who call themselves Vovan and Lexus — obtained a telephone number for the sixth in line to the throne through an 'intermediary'. Posing as Swedish climate activist Greta, 17, and her father Svante, they left a message for Harry to call them.So how did this all come about? Here it should be said that two versions of Prince Harry have been on show this week. On Monday, he and Meghan took the curtain call on their royal life at the Commonwealth Day Service, alongside the Queen at Westminster Abbey.To some, their appearance was a reminder to the world of the star-power they brought to the Royal Family — and presumably what the family are about to lose.But it also showed the awkward body language between Prince William and Harry and the sadness at the huge gulf that has opened up between two brothers who were once so close, but have chosen very different life paths — duty versus celebrity.This, though, was merely a foretaste of what was to come. The tape recording was of the other Harry,In the recordings, the caution that would usually inform conversations by a member of the Royal Family was sadly absent.What comes across is not just his 'us against the world' attitude, but a sense of entitlement and that he knows best.Dismissive of Prince Andrew and patronising of the other royals, he has presented a window into his psyche that is not just fascinating but also troubling.How often in recent weeks have we witnessed Harry selfishly trampling over his old life irrespective of the hurt and damage he has brought to his own family?No wonder William and Kate looked nonplussed as they took their seats in the Abbey on Monday just a row ahead of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Their life has been made infinitely more demanding by the self-imposed absenteeism of Harry and Meghan.Now, with the stage lights barely dimmed on their glamorous swansong, Harry has once again stuck a spanner in the royal works.Harry is thought to have taken one of the calls on New Year's Eve — before his deal to quit the Royal Family had been agreed — and the second on January 22, barely three days after agreement had been reached. On both occasions Harry was understood to have been at his hideaway mansion on Vancouver Island, Canada, with Meghan and their infant son Archie.Was it the wintry weather that made him particularly vulnerable or the fact that it was the turn of the year and he was far from family and friends?What the calls certainly reveal is not just his naivety but also the consequences of no longer having Buckingham Palace to support him. The ease with which the fake Greta got through to Harry shows just how exposed the prince in his new life now is to hustlers and fraudsters whose motives may be far more dangerous than mere comedians.Just how the hoaxers, two Russian comics whose previous victims have included singer Elton John and U.S. presidential candidate Bernie Sanders, managed to reach the prince is already the subject of an urgent internal inquiry.What's more, Harry would never have ventured his opinion about Donald Trump as a full-time working royal.But emboldened by his new status and, presumably, by his wife, the deregulated Harry thinks it is perfectly legitimate to attack Mr Trump for ramping up coal production in America.In fairness, he is not the only royal duped by telephone tricksters. In 1995, a Montreal radio host got through to the Queen after persuading Buckingham Palace officials he was the Canadian Prime Minister Jean Chretien and later broadcast the conversation.A year later, Princess Diana was hoaxed by writer Victor Lewis-Smith who posed as physicist Professor Stephen Hawking, but the interview was never aired.But this is so far removed from the old Harry, the soldier prince who even at his most foolish — such as playing strip billiards on a trip to Las Vegas shortly before a deployment to Afghanistan — still endeared himself to royal fans.Nothing in those days could dent his popularity which made him by some distance the second most admired royal after the Queen.It is his conceit that is the most revealing.But what should we make of his attitude towards Prince Andrew, not only his uncle but someone who has also had to bear the responsibility of being the 'spare to the heir'?Hardly a ringing endorsement as he loftily adds this view on his relationship with the Royal Family.As for their break with the royals he says: 'Um, it's, that's probably a conversation for another time, there's lots of layers to it and lots of pieces to the puzzle. But sometimes the right decision isn't always the easy one.'I can assure you, marrying a prince or princess is not all it's made out to be!He said he and Meghan were finding normality 'much better' than royal life.During the calls, the pranksters ask about being 'stripped' of his royal titles by the Queen after he and Meghan decided to step back.Harry replies: 'No, no, again you mustn't believe what you read, no one has stripped us of our titles.'Because of a technicality within the family, if we are earning money separately from within the family structure, then we obviously have been asked not to use our titles in order to make money, which we would never do.'Many will be left puzzled by what possessed Harry to open up as he has done. Some doubtless will say he has lost his bearings, that ripping himself from the anchorage of his family has taken away the one reliable constant in his life.Didn't he smell a rat? It is hard to imagine any other member of the Royal Family falling quite so spectacularly for this deception.But then he allows the conversation to meander further into the realms of fantasy when 'Greta' talks about being a member of the Swedish royal family and making a dynastic marriage to help climate change. Even when she suggests Harry's nephew Prince George as a possible 'candidate', he appears not to terminate the conversation. 'I am sure I can help,' he says laughing.No one will be laughing inside Buckingham Palace. This was the kind of shambolic episode royal aides have feared about Megxit.