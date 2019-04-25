© Reuters/Philippe Wojazer; Russian Look/Pravda Komsomolskaya



The French president has fallen victim to infamous Russian pranksters Vovan and Lexus, who posed as Ukraine's President-elect Volodymyr Zelensky after his recent landslide victory, a video from the trolling duo claims.Vladimir 'Vovan' Kuznetsov and Alexei 'Lexus' Stolyarov released a 15-minute recording of the call on Wednesday with a person they claim is Macron - although the identity of the prankee has not been confirmed.Near the end of the conversation, 'Zelensky' says he believes Ukraine's President Petro Poroshenko "delayed peaceful resolution" to the conflict in eastern Ukraine "on purpose.""I do agree," the alleged Macron surprisingly responds.The duo even asked the supposed leader if France would extradite Poroshenko if he fled to France fearing prosecution over corruption allegations. Macron told them he believed France was probably "not the first country [Poroshenko] would like to move to."Vovan and Lexus have pulled off multiple high-profile prank phone calls on public figures, including former US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley, former UK Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson and current US envoy to Venezuela Elliott Abrams.Macron's office declined to comment on the recording, but insisted the French leader has had genuine contact with Zelensky since his victory.