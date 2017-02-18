isn't quite as "special" as we previously thought.
As it turns out, the famous duo of Russian phone pranksters who convinced Waters that Putin was meddling in the internal affairs of "Limpopo" have also targeted some of Washington's most distinguished warmongers:
Famous Russian phone pranksters Vladimir Kuznetsov and Alexei Stolyarov, known as Vovan and Lexus, have made hoax phone calls to US Senators Lindsey Graham, John McCain and Republican Majority leader Mitch McConnell into speaking about the sanctions against Russia, Kuznetsov told Sputnik.The pranksters once again posed as Ukraine's prime minister, Volodymyr Groysman.
Although not as enjoyable as listening to Waters worry about "Limpopo", the pranksters did call John McCain a Viet Cong song bird coward right to his face. So that has to count for something, right?
Watch:
